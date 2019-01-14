ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Mike Munchak, one of the five candidates who interviewed for the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job, has agreed to join Vic Fangio's Broncos staff as offensive line coach, sources told ESPN.

Fangio was formally named the Broncos' head coach Thursday. He and Munchak were believed to be the two finalists for the job after Vance Joseph was fired Dec. 31 after two seasons on the job. Munchak interviewed Jan. 4 with Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway and other team officials.

Mike Munchak is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. AP Photo/Wade Payne

Munchak, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2001, will coach a group that includes the team's 2017 first-round pick, Garett Bolles, and could see some turnover in the offseason, given two of the starters -- center Matt Paradis and tackle Jared Veldheer -- will be unrestricted free agents and three starters (Paradis, guard Max Garcia and guard Ron Leary) finished out the season on injured reserve.

Bolles has been one of the most penalized linemen in the league in each of his first two seasons. Bolles was flagged 14 times this past season, including 11 for holding, and was flagged 15 times as a rookie in '17, including 10 for holding.

Munchak has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line coach for the past five seasons. The 58-year-old was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All Pro selection in his playing career.

As a coach he has long been considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the league, a tough-minded, even-keeled motivator whose former players have consistently praised him.

Munchak went 22-26 in his three seasons as the Tennessee Titans' head coach (2011-2013), including a 9-7 finish in 2011. He was fired in January 2014, when the team's general manager at the time, Ruston Webster, said he and Munchak "were not able to agree on the future or the direction of the franchise and I felt it was time to make a change.''

The news of Munchak's hiring was first reported by 9News in Denver.