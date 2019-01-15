KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs received a reinforcement for their offensive line in time for Sunday's AFC Championship Game by activating guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve.

The Chiefs released veteran safety Ron Parker to clear roster room. The departure of Parker could be a signal that Eric Berry will be available to play against the Patriots. Otherwise, the Chiefs are left with only three safeties for their biggest game of the season.

Duvernay-Tardif started the first five games of the season before breaking his leg and tearing ligaments in his ankle in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recently resumed practice, sparking hope he could return to game action.

It's unclear whether Duvernay-Tardif will immediately become a starter. Andrew Wylie started the past 11 games in his place and was recently named the team's rookie of the year.