          Chiefs activate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from IR

          12:01 PM ET
          Adam Teicher
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs received a reinforcement for their offensive line in time for Sunday's AFC Championship Game by activating guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve.

          The Chiefs released veteran safety Ron Parker to clear roster room. The departure of Parker could be a signal that Eric Berry will be available to play against the Patriots. Otherwise, the Chiefs are left with only three safeties for their biggest game of the season.

          Duvernay-Tardif started the first five games of the season before breaking his leg and tearing ligaments in his ankle in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recently resumed practice, sparking hope he could return to game action.

          It's unclear whether Duvernay-Tardif will immediately become a starter. Andrew Wylie started the past 11 games in his place and was recently named the team's rookie of the year.

