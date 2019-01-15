New York Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta pleaded guilty Tuesday to a disorderly persons offense and two tickets for an improper turn and disregarding an officer's instructions back in October, according to his lawyer Gerald Krovatin.

The criminal charges of eluding police and the subsequent disorderly persons charges were dropped Tuesday in Hudson County Court. Lauletta will have all charges dropped if he avoids further trouble over the next 12 months as part of the conditional dismissal program in New Jersey.

Lauletta was arrested in October for various motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses pertaining to a traffic violation in Weehawken, New Jersey. The police alleged he tried to make a right turn from the wrong lane in his Jaguar to get to Route 495 West for the second straight day. He was told to keep going straight, but Lauletta almost struck an officer while making the illegal turn and them "refused various instructions" after he was stopped by another officer at the end of the on-ramp, the police said.

He was originally charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding an officer's directions, improper turn in a marked traffic lane and failure to remain in a marked lane.

Lauletta, 23, was a fourth-round pick out of Richmond. He appeared in just one game his rookie season, finishing 0-for-5 passing with an interception.

The Giants weren't happy with the incident and fined Lauletta heavily, according to multiple sources. General manager Dave Gettleman recently referred to the incident as Lauletta doing "something silly."

"He's a kid. I'm a kid, you're kids, we make mistakes," Gettleman said. "None of us are perfect. Hopefully we learn. So to answer your question, Kyle's a work in progress, just like me."

Lauletta spent most of the season inactive on game days. He dressed for just three games his rookie year.