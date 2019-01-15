METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face to help fill their void at defensive tackle.

They're signing veteran Tyrunn Walker, a source confirmed, after starter Sheldon Rankins suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. The NFL Network was first to report the news.

Editor's Picks Source: Saints lose DT Rankins to torn Achilles An MRI confirmed a torn Achilles for Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, knocking him out for the rest of the postseason, a source told ESPN.

Walker, 28, is a Louisiana native who began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Saints from 2012 to 2014 before moving on to the Detroit Lions for two years and the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has appeared in 60 career games, including the playoffs, with a total of 17 starts, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Walker hasn't been with a team since he was released by the Buffalo Bills in early September. So it's unclear if he will be able to contribute right away against another one of his former teams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The Saints, who had the NFL's No. 2 run defense during the regular season, will also be counting on backup tackles David Onyemata and Taylor Stallworth to play bigger roles against a Rams team that went off for 273 rushing yards during a 30-22 divisional-round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.