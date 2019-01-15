The coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys have been selected to lead the Pro Bowl teams.

Anthony Lynn and his Chargers' staff will coach the AFC team while Jason Garrett and his Cowboys' staff coach the NFC team.

The Chargers finished 12-4 in the regular season and lost to the Patriots 41-28 in the divisional round on Sunday. The NFC East champion Cowboys were 10-6 in the regular season and were defeated 30-22 by the Rams on Saturday night.

Each team also will have two "Legends Captains" -- one offensive and one defensive. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly (offense) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (defense) will lead the AFC. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (offense) and Brian Urlacher (defense) will lead the NFC.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday, Jan. 27, in Orlando, Florida.