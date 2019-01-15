TAMPA, Fla. -- Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith, who was fired as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator in 2018, won't be pursuing any more coaching opportunities.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Opening Drive" on Sirius XM, Smith expressed his desire to turn the page after 35 seasons of coaching, including 19 in the NFL.

"I've been very blessed to have the opportunity to coach in the National Football League and I've enjoyed every minute of it. I think, for me and my family, it's time for us to look at some adventures and have a lot of things that we'd like to do, that I'd like to do," Smith said.

"I'm looking forward to watch those adventures bring because it's going to be a lot of fun. I've been in this league and coached a long time and I think it's time to go do something different."

Smith was most recently the defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay for 2.5 seasons. His defense was largely credited with the Bucs' five-game win streak en route to a 9-7 season in 2016 - their first winning season since 2010.

But his defense, which many considered too passive for today's NFL, struggled, giving up over 400 yards of offense in 20-of-37 games. He was fired after Week 6.

As Atlanta's head coach from 2008 to 2014, Smith went 66-46, leading the Falcons to four playoff appearances in seven seasons, including the NFC championship in 2012. He was named Associated Press Coach of the Year in 2008.

Prior to his time with the Falcons, Smith served as the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-2007), coached the defensive line and linebackers with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2002. Those opportunities followed college stints at Tennessee Tech, Morehead State and San Diego State.

Smith will still be involved in the game in some capacity. He's currently working with a company called XTECH Pads designed to improve player safety.