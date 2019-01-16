ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley is with a family member in Oakland, California, after undergoing a mental evaluation prompted by a friend's call to Los Angeles police.

Falcons spokesman Brian Cearns told The Associated Press McKinley "is in a good spot" and has been in "constant communication" with the team, including coach Dan Quinn. Cearns said McKinley is staying with an uncle.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday night that a friend became concerned for McKinley's well-being and summoned police. No criminal charges were filed. TMZ Sports says McKinley was cooperative when detained by officers.

It is not known what prompted McKinley's friend to call police. Cearns says the situation has been resolved.

McKinley, who played collegiately at UCLA, was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2017. He led the Falcons with seven sacks in 2018.