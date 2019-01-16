JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo to serve in the same position, the team confirmed Wednesday.

DeFilippo, who will be officially announced as the Jaguars' new offensive coordinator Wednesday afternoon, is tasked with fixing an offense that scored just two touchdowns in the final five games of the 2018 season and ranked 27th in total offense and 31st in scoring.

He'll also have to do it with a quarterback who isn't yet on the roster, because the team is expected to move on from Blake Bortles and get a quarterback through free agency or the draft -- or both.

One of those options could be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, whom DeFilippo worked with in 2017 during his two seasons as quarterbacks coach. Acquiring Foles, however, could prove costly. The Eagles can exercise a $20 million option and then trade him, likely asking for significant compensation. Or Foles can become a free agent, will have multiple suitors and will demand a starter's salary.

When Carson Wentz was injured during an MVP-caliber 2017 season, DeFilippo helped tutor Foles, who struggled as a starter in the final three regular-season games but got hot in the postseason and eventually was named Super Bowl MVP.

The Jaguars also interviewed Darrell Bevell, Todd Monken, Gary Kubiak, and Mike McCoy for the position, which came open when coach Doug Marrone fired Nathaniel Hackett on Nov. 26.

DeFilippo was fired by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer after just 13 games in 2018. Quarterback Kirk Cousins set career highs in completion percentage (70.1) and touchdown passes (30) and threw only 10 interceptions this past season, but the Vikings ranked 17th in total offense, 30th in rushing and 20th in scoring at the time DeFilippo was fired.

Running back Dalvin Cook missed six games with a hamstring injury, which impacted the offense. The Vikings also had the fourth-highest pass percentage in the league (64.4 percent).

DeFilippo first served as an offensive coordinator in the NFL with Cleveland from 2012 to 2014. His offenses ranked 25th, 17th and 23rd in total offense and 24th, 27th and 27th in scoring. He spent the 2015 season as Oakland's quarterbacks coach -- Derek Carr threw for 3,987 yards and a career-high 32 TDs and was a Pro Bowler -- before joining the Eagles as quarterbacks coach under Doug Pederson.

DeFilippo has a connection with Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, serving as his quality control coach with the New York Giants in 2005 and 2006.

The Jaguars also will officially announce the hirings of running backs coach Terry Robiskie, offensive line coach George Warhop and secondary coach Tim Walton later Wednesday.