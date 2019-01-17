        <
        >

          Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

          10:19 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl.

          The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.

          The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."

          Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

          CBS broadcasts this year's Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices