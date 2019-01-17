PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver Alshon Jeffery has been getting plenty of support from Eagles fans since dropping a critical pass in a divisional playoff loss to the Saints, most notably from a second-grade class that wrote letters of encouragement to Jeffery this week.

On Thursday, Jeffery showed his appreciation by surprising them with a visit.

One of the notes, from a student named Abigail at the West Chester school, went viral. "It's okay to lose a game. You don't always have to win a game. We couldn't have won the Super Bowl without you last year," it read in part. "I think you are an awesome player no matter what."

Her second-grade class was told on Thursday that they were going to try to connect with Jeffery via FaceTime before someone said, "I don't think that FaceTime works. Do you just want to talk to him in person?" The students gasped as Jeffery walked in and started handing out high fives.

Jeffery, a key figure in last year's Super Bowl run and a catalyst to the team's late turnaround this past season, has been lifted up by the Philly fan base since dropping a pass late against the Saints that led to a Marshon Lattimore interception. He received a standing ovation when shown on the screen while attending a 76ers game Tuesday.

Jeffery was hard on himself in the postgame locker room following what proved to be a 20-14 loss to New Orleans.

"That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," he said. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that.

"It happens to the best of us. We move on. It hurts right now, but I guarantee you we'll be back next year, for sure."