The Seattle Seahawks have signed quarterback Paxton Lynch as a backup option for Russell Wilson.

Lynch, 24, was drafted 26th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2016, but he started only four games over two disappointing seasons with the team and was waived before the start of the 2018 season.

He remained unsigned, making him eligible to sign a futures contract with Seattle before the start of free agency in March.

Before signing Lynch, Wilson was the only Seahawks quarterback under contract for 2019.

Brett Hundley, who was Wilson's backup in 2018 after coming to Seattle in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. Alex McGough, a seventh-round pick last year who spent his rookie season on Seattle's practice squad, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week.