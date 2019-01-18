John Fox and Tedy Bruschi break down how Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill need to be contained in order for the Patriots to win. (1:38)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Weather predictions for the AFC Championship game on Sunday have moderated greatly and the game no longer threatens to be one of the coldest in NFL history.

The AccuWeather forecast for Kansas City calls for a high temperature of 29 degrees and an overnight low of 23 degrees on Sunday for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:40 ET.

Forecasts for game time earlier in the week ranged from the single digits to below zero.

Even before the forecast moderated, neither team seemed concerned about the potential conditions. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he didn't plan to wear a glove, just the handwarmer he usually keeps around his waist in colder weather.

"We're going to get ready for the Chiefs. Whatever it is, it is," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week. "... Love to play in a championship game. Schedule it wherever you want. We'll be there.''