New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson will be inactive against the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday, according to a source.

Watson has been battling appendicitis and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday as doctors tried to decide if he surgery was necessary. Watson has been able to avoid that for now and returned to practice on Friday, but the Saints decided he would be inactive for Sunday.

If surgery is necessary, it would be a tight turnaround for Watson to play in the Super Bowl, should the Saints make it. If the Saints don't advance to the Super Bowl, then Watson's final game will have been last week against the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Watson announced that this year will be his final season in the NFL. He plans to retire after the season, which is his 15th in the NFL. A first-round pick for New England in 2004, Watson has also played for the Browns and Ravens. This is his second stint with the Saints.