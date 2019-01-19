        <
          Baker Mayfield's fine for gesture significantly reduced

          The NFL significantly reduced the fine Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield received for a gesture he made on the sidelines during a December win over Cincinnati, according to a source.

          Following an appeal, the league reduced the fine from $10,026 to just less than $1,700, a source close to the proceedings said.

          The fine was originally assessed Dec. 29 for what the league determined was a suggestive gesture. But the source said the facts presented in the hearing did not support the fine.

          The Browns stood by Mayfield, with now head coach Freddie Kitchens saying the gesture was an "inside deal" within the team and was "not a big deal."

