PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' big free agent signing of 2018 says one year in Pittsburgh is enough as veteran safety Morgan Burnett would like to be released from his contract.

Burnett told NFL Network that a release would help him return to his natural position of safety instead of as a dime linebacker with the Steelers. Burnett missed four of the first six games of the season, and the Steelers continued to start rookie Terrell Edmunds in his absence.

Burnett recorded 30 tackles and six pass deflections in a subpackage role over 11 games. Edmunds and third-year player Sean Davis occupied both starting safety spots for the season.

A source told ESPN that Burnett hasn't officially requested a release and isn't sure whether the team will honor the request.

The Steelers signed Burnett, 30, to a three-year, $14.25-million contract in March, including a $4.25-million signing bonus. Releasing Burnett would save $2.16 million on the salary cap. Burnett played eight seasons for the Green Bay Packers before hitting free agency.