Despite not playing in the final five games of the season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be healthy enough to be a full participant in Philadelphia's offseason program in April if the team wants him to, league sources told ESPN.

Wentz is recovering from a stress fracture in his back but has been participating in a strengthening program.

One source said there are theories that his back injury could be tied to his knee injury from the 2017 season, but there is no proof.

"Assuming rehab and everything goes well, hopefully come April, once we get rolling again, I can be back out there where that wasn't necessarily the case last year," Wentz said last week.

The Eagles confirmed their commitment to Wentz as their franchise quarterback this past week, when coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman reiterated that Wentz -- not Nick Foles -- would be their starter going forward.

Foles, last year's Super Bowl MVP, stepped in for the injured Wentz again in December and guided the Eagles to a playoff berth with three straight wins to finish the regular season. He led them to a road win over the Bears in the wild-card round before falling to the Saints in the divisional round last Sunday.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.