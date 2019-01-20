The NFL's all-time leading scorer, 46-year-old kicker Adam Vinatieri, wants to play his 24th season in the league in 2019, a league source told ESPN.

Editor's Picks End of era? Vinatieri misses shortest FG of career Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was 97-for-97 on field goal tries from 23 yards and shorter entering Saturday, per ESPN Stats & Information data.

Vinatieri is scheduled to be a free agent, and sources think the Indianapolis Colts are interested in re-signing him.

Vinatieri and the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs last week in the AFC divisional round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he plans to take a week or two off to relax before making a decision.

"Have a couple little things body-wise that I want to get checked out and make sure we're all good and moving forward," Vinatieri said this past week. "I haven't made a decision yet, to be honest with you. ... If they want to talk, I'm willing to listen, that's for damn sure."

Vinatieri said he likes the direction Indianapolis is headed under general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich. But the Colts will have to determine whether they want to re-sign him.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.