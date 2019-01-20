NFL Countdown breaks down the Cowboys' coaching changes and what they need for Dak Prescott. (1:40)

Former NFL veteran quarterback Jon Kitna, now the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football, is expected to become the Dallas Cowboys' quarterbacks coach, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dallas' current QB coach, Kellen Moore, is a leading candidate to become the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, sources told Schefter.

Head coach Jason Garrett could take over as the playcaller in 2019, a role he handled from 2007 to 2012, first as the offensive coordinator and then for the first two years after becoming head coach.

The Cowboys and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan parted ways on Friday. He had been the team's offensive coordinator since 2015 and primary offensive playcaller since 2014.

Linehan was under fire for most of the 2018 season as the Cowboys struggled to a 3-5 start after an end to the 2017 season in which they scored more than 20 points just once in the final month.

In the first eight games of the 2018 season, the Cowboys scored more than 20 points just twice. They struggled in the passing game, going with a by-committee approach to replace receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten. A trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper improved the offensive production, with Dak Prescott going from averaging 202 yards passing per game to 274.

Still, the Cowboys finished the season ranked 22nd in yards (343.8) and points (21.2) per game, even though they had the NFL's leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott, who had 1,434 yards.

Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL, including his final two with the Cowboys in 2010 and 2011.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.