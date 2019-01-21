The Kansas City Chiefs will get another chance to play in Mexico City next season after their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams was moved this season because of the condition of the field.

The NFL announced Monday that the Chiefs will play the host Los Angeles Chargers on a date to still be determined.

It will be the first game in Mexico City for both teams.

The NFL also announced the four games to be played in London next season -- two at Wembley and two at the new Tottenham stadium. The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans will be making their first trips to play in England, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. The other two games will pit the Chicago Bears against the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dates and locations of those games will be announced at a later date.

In November, the NFL moved the Chiefs' game against the Rams from Mexico City to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca.

Players had strongly considered not playing if the league had opted to keep the game in Mexico City, sources had told ESPN's Adam Schefter before the game was moved. Soccer games and concerts coupled with a significant amount of rainfall had left the field inside Estadio Azteca unsuitable to play the game.