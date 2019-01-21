Multiple star players on the Philadelphia Eagles have defended Carson Wentz on Twitter after the Philly Voice published a report in which team sources describe the quarterback as being "selfish," "uncompromising" and "egotistical."

The Philly Voice report, published Monday morning, cites more than half a dozen Eagles players and other sources close to the team.

The report describes an uneasy dynamic within the Eagles organization, with sources accusing Wentz of playing "favorites" and failing "to take accountability" while describing Nick Foles as "universally loved."

Tight end Zach Ertz, who was identified in the report as Wentz's favorite, was among Eagles players to tweet in defense of Wentz Monday. He was joined by star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and right tackle Lane Johnson, who called the report "#fakenews."

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their "sources". #fakenews



Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019

Don't believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can't wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he's our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I'll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Wentz missed the final three regular-season games and both of Philadelphia's postseason contests with a stress fracture in his back.

Foles, who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title last year in place of the injured Wentz, stepped in again this season and helped guide the Eagles back into the playoffs and into the NFC divisional round, where they were eliminated by the Saints.

The Eagles announced last week that Wentz would be their starting quarterback going forward.