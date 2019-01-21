KANSAS CITY -- Tom Brady's relationship with Bill Belichick is just fine and always has been, the New England Patriots quarterback said a day after they advanced to yet another Super Bowl together.

Brady and his head coach shared an emotional embrace on the field following the Patriots' 37-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Cameras on the field picked up Belichick saying "Love ya" to Brady, and Brady shared a similar remark back to Belichick.

In his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI's "Mut and Callahan Show" on Monday, Brady was asked about the exchange and if it is reflective of how well the two are getting along.

"We've always gotten along great," Brady said. "We've worked together for 19 years. So we've had the same goals in mind for 19 years. He's been just a great, great mentor in my life, a great coach. He's taught me more than anyone ever could about the game of football. I've always just loved playing here, and playing for him. He's the greatest coach of all time and we've just had some incredible moments together."

play 1:06 Jackson calls the Patriots the 'greatest franchise' in NFL history Tom Jackson and Keyshawn Johnson break down what makes the Patriots such a successful franchise.

The two have met regularly on Tuesdays over the years, which is when Belichick has traditionally gotten together with quarterbacks on the roster to go over various things.

Belichick and Brady advanced to the Super Bowl as a coach-quarterback tandem for the ninth time, with the Patriots facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

That's part of what made Brady's emotions overflow on Sunday.

"That was as emotional of a game as I think I've been through, certainly in a long time," he said in the radio interview. "All the things that kind of transpired over the course of the game. To get a chance to win it there, like we did, and then to pull it off was just a great feeling.

"You play sports for a lot of reasons, but something like that that happened last night was a game we'll all remember for the rest of our lives. Emotions just take over at that point. You're not thinking much. You're just feeling it. I was just so happy for our teammates and coaches and our whole organization ... our families, everyone that supports us, our fans. It was really a great, great win. Beating a great football team on the road in January, it's just an incredible feeling."