NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans promoted tight ends coach Arthur Smith to be their offensive coordinator on Monday.

Smith replaces former Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, who moved on to become the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Under LaFleur, Tennessee averaged 312.4 yards per game ranking 25th in the NFL. The Titans also finished 27th in the NFL averaging only 19.4 points per game.

"I am excited for Arthur and for our team to be able to elevate a deserving coach," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "I was impressed throughout the season in gameplan meetings with his ideas, in-game with his understanding of situations and the ability to get the most out of his position group. We spent a good bit of time last week talking about this opportunity. He has a great deal of familiarity with our players and the continuity of the offense will allow our players to continue to develop and improve."

Left tackle Taylor Lewan tweeted his approval of Smith's promotion.

I remember my first couple of years chasing you down in pursuit drills and literally trying to put you in the hospital. There isn't one person more deserving of being our OC congratulations Coach! Can't wait for you to lead us to a Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/V4a4yzypZy — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 21, 2019

Smith had been the team's tight ends coach since he was promoted from offensive assistant in 2015. The tight ends group has been one of the most consistent performing positions under Smith thanks in large part to the performance of Delanie Walker, who joined the team as a free agent in 2013. The tight ends still managed to step up despite the loss of Walker (broken ankle) and backup Jonnu Smith (MCL injury).

The former offensive lineman at the University of North Carolina became a graduate assistant in 2006 before joining the Redskins in 2007 as a defensive quality control coach. Smith worked as a defensive intern focusing on the linebackers at Ole Miss in 2010 and joined the Titans in 2011 as a defensive assistant/quality control coach.