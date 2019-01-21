KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Linebacker Dee Ford said he was at fault for lining up offside on a play late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game that could have cost the Kansas City Chiefs a berth in the Super Bowl.

"Sloppy football on my end at the end of the day,'' Ford said a day after the Chiefs lost 37-31 in overtime to the New England Patriots. "Whether it was 6 inches or however many inches, I was offside.

"I can't go back and change it. If I could I would, but at this point we can create a new narrative and that's what I'm all about. I'm going to get to work.''

The penalty nullified an interception by Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward with 54 seconds remaining and Kansas City ahead 28-24. Had the interception stood, the Chiefs may have been able to run out the clock.

The Patriots instead retained the ball and two plays later scored the go-ahead touchdown.

A late Chiefs field goal sent the game into overtime. The Patriots then scored a touchdown to win the game.

Ford indicated he would usually get a warning or two from an official about lining up offside before a penalty is called. But he said this time that didn't happen.

"I can't expect that,'' Ford said. "I just have to line up onside at the end of the day. I'm not an excuse maker ... I'm looking right at the ball. Honestly, it's just a critical mistake on my end.''

Including the penalty against the Patriots, Ford had two offside and two neutral zone infractions this season. The four penalties of that type were tied for eighth most in the league.

"He was doing everything possible to try to get to the quarterback,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "It wasn't but by a few inches. But I thought it was legitimate.''

Ford finished second on the Chiefs this season with 13 sacks plus one in the divisional round playoff win over the Indianapolis Colts. He will participate in Sunday's Pro Bowl.