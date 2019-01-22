Former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was arrested on a DWI charge after falling asleep in a fast food drive-thru.

McFadden, 31, was taken into custody early Monday morning after employees at a McKinney, Texas, Whataburger reported a sleeping man inside a vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

McFadden is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Oakland Raiders, McFadden ran for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns over ten seasons, with his final three coming as a member of the Cowboys.