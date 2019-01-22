The NFL will "look into the report" from a local Kansas City television station that a laser was flashed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, according to a league spokesman.

A photographer from KMBC shot video that showed a green dot flickering around Brady's shoulder and face.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

The Patriots said they were aware of the report but had no comment.

In interviews after the game, Brady was not asked about any laser beams pointed at him.

The Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII.