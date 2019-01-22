        <
        >

          NFL to look into report laser flashed at Tom Brady during AFC title game

          8:56 AM ET

          The NFL will "look into the report" from a local Kansas City television station that a laser was flashed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, according to a league spokesman.

          A photographer from KMBC shot video that showed a green dot flickering around Brady's shoulder and face.

          The Patriots said they were aware of the report but had no comment.

          In interviews after the game, Brady was not asked about any laser beams pointed at him.

          The Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices