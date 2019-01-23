        <
          Cole Beasley: Cowboys' front office 'pushes who they want to get the ball to'

          Foxworth: Free agency plays role in Beasley's comments

          Domonique Foxworth says Cole Beasley's pending free agency is a factor in his comments on the Cowboys' front office.

          Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, slated to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, said Tuesday on Twitter that the team's front office "pushes" who gets the ball on offense.

          "Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to," Beasley said while responding to a comment about the Cowboys' decision to fire offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. "I haven't been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I'm not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned."

          Beasley, 29, caught 65 passes -- his second-highest total in his seven seasons with the Cowboys -- for 672 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. He averaged 10.3 yards per catch.

          Beasley, who made $3.25 million in 2018, said he'd like to re-sign with the Cowboys but is ready to move on to any team where he can "make more of an impact" because "utilization is more important than money."

          The Cowboys fired Linehan on Friday, saying, "It would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change." The Cowboys finished the season ranked 22nd in yards (343.8) and points (21.2) per game, even though they had the NFL's leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott, who gained 1,434 yards.

          ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.

