Saints' P.J. Williams arrested on DWI charge

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday morning for driving while intoxicated, among other charges, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Williams was stopped after driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone along the Crescent City Connection Bridge and refused a breath test, according to NOPD spokesperson Aaron Looney. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for DWI, speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal, and he has since been released.

Saints spokesperson Greg Bensel said the team is aware and has no further comment.

Williams, who played a key role as the Saints' nickel cornerback this year, is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. The former third-round draft pick from Florida State was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8 after returning an interception for a touchdown in the Saints' 30-20 victory at Minnesota.

Williams also was arrested for DUI shortly before the 2015 draft, though charges were later dropped. And he was involved in a 2014 car accident at Florida State, where he initially left the scene before returning 20 minutes later. He was only ticketed for failing to yield and driving with a suspended license in that incident, and police noted no suspicion of him being impaired.