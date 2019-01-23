MOBILE, Ala. -- The San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with one of the first free-agent signings of the coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch era.

The Niners confirmed Wednesday that they have informed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell that they won't be exercising his option for the 2019 season. The 49ers made the move now in part to give Mitchell a head start on looking for a new team before free agency begins in March.

Editor's Picks 49ers have plenty to gain coaching at Senior Bowl There won't be much top-of-the-draft talent in Mobile this week, but as coaches of the South team, the 49ers will still have plenty to discover.

"Earl has been a fantastic asset to this entire organization," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "All the things that he's done and it's an opportunity for other guys to try to step up and it will not be easy to try to replace him, for sure."

Mitchell was scheduled to count $4.45 million against the 2019 salary cap had he been on the roster next season. The 49ers are open to bringing Mitchell back at a lesser price should the opportunity arise.

In the meantime, the Niners now move forward with multiple in-house options to replace Mitchell. Third-year nose tackle D.J. Jones is the best bet to step in for Mitchell. Mitchell was a healthy scratch for the last two games of the season with Jones starting in his stead over the final four contests.

Jones, who joined the Niners as a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss, had 17 tackles on the season with 13 coming in those last four games. But Jones isn't the only option, as the Niners also toyed with different looks that included end Arik Armstead playing the nose tackle spot in nickel packages. Armstead's play there could pave the way for more of that look in 2019.

"I thought (Jones) did a good job," Saleh said. "Obviously, he still needs to get better. There's still going to be a lot of competition for him. I thought Arik Armstead stepped in at the nose in nickel and showed some things that created versatility for that entire room so his competition is not just at nose, it's can he be one of the best 10 defensive linemen? And that goes for everyone."

The Niners signed Mitchell on Feb. 28, 2017, less than a month after officially hiring Shanahan and Lynch. Miami had released Mitchell in a scenario similar to the one that played out with the Niners as a means to give him an early bite at free agency.

In two seasons in San Francisco, Mitchell had 61 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and three batted passes.

Mitchell, 31, could be one of multiple high-priced veterans the Niners part ways with before free agency. Receiver Pierre Garcon and linebacker Malcolm Smith, both of whom have had injury-plagued tenures since signing as free agents in 2017, are scheduled to count $8.275 million and $5.45 million, respectively, against the salary cap in 2019.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he has already had some open discussions with veterans like Garcon and while nothing has been made official, he's expecting those decisions to be made in the near future.

"We've got to see what our roster is like, how the salary cap plays out through free agency and everything and we're not there yet with our whole plan," Shanahan said. "There's a lot of things that are fluid and we're working through those things.

"I think we'll have It resolved sooner than later."