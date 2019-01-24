The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to make Steve Spagnuolo the team's new defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Spagnuolo, a former head coach of the Rams and Giants, will replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday that Spagnuolo was considered the favorite for the job.

The 59-year-old shares ties with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as the two worked together in Philadelphia, share the same agent and have a mutual respect for each other's work.

Kansas City finished 31st in total defense this season, in contrast to the offense, which finished No. 1 overall in the NFL.

The Chiefs scored at least 28 points in each of their five losses this season, including games in which they scored 51 and 40 points.