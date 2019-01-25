THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Despite a left foot injury, Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is expected to play in Super Bowl LIII, coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

Zuerlein has been walking around the team's practice facility wearing a boot on his left foot -- his plant foot -- since Monday. He was listed as "did not practice" on a projected injury report Wednesday.

McVay said the boot was merely a precautionary measure after Zuerlein suffered a foot strain during the Rams' 26-23 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

"We're just being extra cautious with him," McVay said. "But he'll be OK."

Zuerlein made each of his four field-goal attempts against the Saints, including a 48-yard kick that sent the game to overtime and a 57-yarder to secure the victory. He is 7 of 8 during the postseason.

He made 87 percent of his field-goal attempts (27 of 31) during the regular season, including a long of 56 yards.