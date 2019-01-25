Future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri has agreed to terms on a new contract to return to the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Chris Ballard told 1070 The Fan on Friday.

The NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,598 points will return for a 24th season at the age of 46. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Vinatieri was finalizing a one-year contract with the Colts.

Vinatieri and the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC divisional round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Vinatieri missed the shortest field goal of his career and an extra point in what was an overall abysmal performance by the Colts, whose season ended with a 31-13 loss.

Prior to the playoff miss, Vinatieri had been 194-of-200 in his career on field goals between 20 and 29 yards. He was 97-for-97 on field goal tries from 23 yards and shorter entering the game against the Chiefs.

This season, Vinatieri was 23-of-27 on field goals, with a long of 54 yards, and made 44 of 47 extra points.