Ole Miss wide receiver D.K Metcalf, a projected first-round pick who underwent neck surgery Oct. 20, 2018, was cleared Friday for all football activity without limitations, said Dr. Kevin Foley, who performed his surgery.

Metcalf is training at Exos in Phoenix to get ready for the NFL combine and will take part in all combine activities.

A redshirt sophomore this past season, Metcalf led the Rebels with 5 touchdown receptions and was second on the team in both catches (26) and receiving yards (569) at the time of his injury.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound receiver earned freshman All-SEC honors in the 2017 season, when he had 39 receptions for 646 yards and 7 touchdowns.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.