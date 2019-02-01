Our Hall of Fame votes: 48 NFL analysts pick their 2019 class

Tedy Bruschi and Darren Woodson highlight the 2019 NFL Hall of Fame class and give their opinions on who should be inducted this year. (0:57)

We asked 48 of our NFL analysts -- reporters, editors and former players -- which top five modern-era finalists they would vote into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how we ended up with our edition of the Class of 2019.

Here are our top five vote-getters; three appear to be sure things to get in while the other two are less certain. The class will be chosen by the Hall of Fame's board of selectors on "Selection Saturday" in Atlanta. Read more about the 15 modern-era finalists here.

Point system explained: First-place votes are worth five points, second-place worth four, third-place worth three and so on. There are 720 total points available. Full results are at the bottom.

THE LOCKS

1. Tony Gonzalez: 213 points

Tight end: 1997-2008, Kansas City Chiefs; 2009-13, Atlanta Falcons

Tony Gonzalez was remarkably durable, missing just two games over a 17-year career. Tim Umphrey/Getty Images

The 14-time Pro Bowl selection is in his first year of eligibility. He ranks first in career receptions (1,325) and yards (15,127) among tight ends, and his receptions total sits behind only Jerry Rice among all positions. His streak of 211 straight games with at least one catch is the longest by a tight end, and he missed only two games in his 17-year career.

2. Ed Reed: 189 points

Safety: 2002-12, Baltimore Ravens; 2013, Houston Texans; 2013, New York Jets

Ed Reed was voted to nine Pro Bowls during his 12-year NFL career. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Reed, who's in his first year of eligibility, was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 after picking off a league-high nine passes. The Ravens reached the playoff during seven of Reed's 11 seasons in Baltimore, helping them win four division titles and a Super Bowl title in 2012. He finished his career with 64 interceptions returned for an NFL record 1,590 yards and seven touchdowns.

3. Champ Bailey: 104 points

Cornerback: 1999-2003, Washington Redskins; 2004-13, Denver Broncos

Champ Bailey is the career leader in passes defensed, with 203. AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey

Bailey, a 12-time Pro Bowler, was a key player in a secondary that led the Broncos to five trips to the playoffs, including four AFC West titles. Over the course of his 15-year career, he amassed 52 interceptions (returned for 464 yards and four TDs), as well as 203 passes defensed -- the most in NFL history.

ON THE FENCE

4. Tom Flores: 39 points

Coach: 1979-87, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders; 1992-94, Seattle Seahawks

President/GM: 1989-94, Seattle Seahawks

Tom Flores has four Super Bowl rings, including two he won as head coach of the Raiders. Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Flores took over as head coach of the Raiders after John Madden retired. His Raiders teams won 11 or more games in a season four times, and he led the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII, becoming the first minority head coach to win a title. Flores was also pro football's first Latino starting quarterback (in 1960 for the Raiders) and first Latino team president and GM (Seahawks).

5. Don Coryell: 36 points

Coach: 1973-79, St. Louis Cardinals; 1980-86 San Diego Chargers

Don Coryell's offense led the league in passing yardage six straight seasons. Darryl Norenberg/USA TODAY Sports

Don Coryell, a five-time Hall of Fame finalist, won the 1974 NFL Coach of the Year award after leading the Cardinals to the playoffs in his second season as coach. His offenses in San Diego led the NFL in passing six straight seasons -- capturing three AFC West titles during that time -- and amassed more than 24,000 yards from 1978 to 1983. Coryell was an originator of several concepts still shaping NFL offenses today, including the three-digit playcalling system, the one-back offense, and the "passing tree" of receiving routes used at all levels of football.

