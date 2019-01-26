Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in New York on Saturday.

He was booked at the 115th Precinct station house in the borough of Queens for allegedly not paying cab fare, police told the New York Daily News.

He refused to be fingerprinted and punched an officer in the face, the police told the paper.

"We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time."

The 6-foot-2, 247-pound backup was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation authorities said.

Bates appeared in nine games this season with three tackles.

The 25-year-old is in his first season with the Lions.