NFL Pro Bowl: Barkley on defense, lateral fun, Ramsey TD catch

The AFC catches three interceptions and shuts out the NFC through three quarters to win the Pro Bowl 26-7. (1:47)

The NFL Pro Bowl will never be confused with a serious game, but Sunday's installment took its playful nature to another level. There was an attempted no-look pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, an NFC defense that included running backs Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Mike Evans on the field at the same time, an interception return that included three laterals, and a touchdown catch by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

And there was the added "drama" of the NFC trying to avoid being the first team in Pro Bowl history to be shut out. They got off the hook when Falcons tight end Austin Hooper caught a 20-yard touchdown pass with 9:05 left in the game.

The AFC rolled to a 26-7 victory with New York Jets safety Jamal Adams winning defensive MVP and Mahomes earning offensive MVP honors.

Here's a look at the scene and the action on Pro Bowl Sunday:

play 0:21 Adams has funny reaction when Pro Bowl trophy breaks The Pro Bowl trophy breaks when Jason Witten presents it to Patrick Mahomes and Jamal Adams, who are shocked.

Mahomes: 'It was awesome'

Mahomes threw for 156 yards and a touchdown to win offensive MVP honors. "It was awesome," said Mahomes, who completed 7-of-14 passes, including a 50-yarder to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen. "To be in this experience and have this honor to be in this game, it really is an honor. I was glad that I won it but credit to my teammates they made some plays for me."

One of those teammates was fullback Anthony Sherman, who caught three passes for 92 yards and also ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Allen (95 yards) was the only player for either team with more receiving yards than Sherman. Mahomes was hoping his Chiefs teammate would have won the award, which would have made Sherman the first fullback to win MVP honors since San Diego's Keith Lincoln in 1965. Read more

play 0:36 Evans' INT leads to backyard football Mike Evans intercepts Deshaun Watson's pass, then the NFC attempts a series of laterals in the fourth quarter.

ESPN Staff Writer Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans: "I'd be the tallest corner in the league for sure. ... I'm an athlete. I can play both sides of the ball. Nah, I used to play both sides of the ball. I can't no more. My hips aren't good enough. I don't have the stamina. ... All I do is what most corners in the NFL do – press, play outside leverage and hold. That's what I did and it worked for me."

ESPN Staff Writer The NFC may have lost the Pro Bowl, but they got an unlimited supply Airheads courtesy of Alvin Kamara (I'm told the food table in the AFC locker room had fruit).