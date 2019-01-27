Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas was arrested Saturday on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas has been released from Allen County Jail on bond, according to online records.

The Chiefs told the Kansas City Star that the team was aware of Thomas' arrest but offered no other comment.

Thomas played in five games this season for the Chiefs before going on injured reserve after breaking his leg in practice. He finished 2018 with three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.