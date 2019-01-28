Jared Goff enters his first Super Bowl in a similar way to Tom Brady almost 20 years ago -- as the young underdog with everything to prove. (1:07)

If you trust the world of computer simulation, you might want to go ahead and pick the Los Angeles Rams to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

At least that's what EA Sports' Madden NFL 19 is saying Monday. The video game company is taking LA to beat New England 30-27 in what would be a compelling game based on how it predicts the game would unfold.

The Rams beat the Patriots in this simulation based heavily off the play of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who sacked Tom Brady four times and hit him seven times to win the Super Bowl MVP award. Based on EA's version of the game, the Patriots and Rams were tied at 20-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 53-yard field goal to give L.A. a 23-20 lead, but then Tom Brady -- who threw for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception -- looked as if he would win another Super Bowl for the Patriots with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl LI hero James White to give New England a 27-23 lead.

But the Rams would win the game after Todd Gurley scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to give Los Angeles a 30-27 lead that would hold.

The game predicted Jared Goff and Robert Woods would match Brady and his crew of receivers. Goff had 303 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Woods had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Julian Edelman had eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for New England.

New England took a 17-3 lead in the first half -- not quite the 28-3 third-quarter lead the Falcons had over the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but enough of one that it would be a substantial comeback by Los Angeles.

Patriots running back Sony Michel was the game's only 100-yard rusher, gaining 103 yards with a touchdown.

The Madden simulation, of course, got it wrong last year -- predicting the Patriots would beat Philadelphia 24-20. Instead, the Eagles won 41-33. The game did get it right in Super Bowl LI, though, calling for a New England come-from-behind win (although one not as dramatic as what actually happened on Super Bowl Sunday).

The simulation seems to be hitting on an every-other-year basis lately, as it missed Super Bowl 50, predicting a Carolina win over Denver when the Broncos instead beat the Panthers.