Damien Woody, John Fox and Field Yates discuss which Patriots running back will be used most in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams. (1:40)

How will Patriots' RBs be used in Super Bowl LIII? (1:40)

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. Will Tom Brady win his sixth championship? Can Sean McVay become the youngest coach ever to win the Super Bowl?

Ahead of kickoff, ESPN.com's writers, editors, analysts, columnists and pundits make their predictions for the big game.

The tally

Of 72 experts who weighed in, the Patriots were favored by 45 of them (62.5 percent), while the Rams claimed 27 votes .

The most common predicted final score was 30-27, picked by seven of our experts.

The picks