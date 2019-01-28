        <
          Knee injury for JuJu Smith-Schuster not believed to be serious

          4:58 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster is feeling "fine" coming off a knee injury suffered in the Pro Bowl that's not believed to be serious, according to a source.

          Smith-Schuster, the Pittsburgh Steelers' receiving leader in 2018, went down with a bruised knee during the second quarter of Sunday's Pro Bowl after getting tackled from behind. He declined to comment after the game.

          Smith-Schuster, who dealt with a knee issue last offseason but recovered in time for training camp, ranked seventh in the NFL in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426) on his way to a Steelers Most Valuable Player award as voted on by teammates.

          Smith-Schuster took teammate Antonio Brown's Pro Bowl spot as an alternate. Making the Pro Bowl was a longtime football goal for him.

          "It's been so unreal. I never thought I'd be here this far," said Smith-Schuster after a Pro Bowl practice.

          With Brown considered on the trading block after a Week 17 disappearing act, Smith-Schuster said he doesn't want to see Brown traded but is prepared to become the team's No. 1 receiver if necessary.

