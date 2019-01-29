The agent for Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates released a statement Monday saying his client is still undergoing medical testing and a mental health evaluation at a New York City hospital after being arrested early Saturday morning in Queens, New York.

Bates has been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, which is a felony, for allegedly punching New York Police Department Sergeant James O'Brien in the face. Bates also is being charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and theft of services.

If he is convicted, he could get anywhere from probation to seven years in prison. It is unclear whether Bates has been arraigned or whether his arraignment is on the calendar.

"Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation," agent Jeff Jankovich said in a statement. "I have spoken with members of Trevor's family and others close to him, all of whom have expressed deep concern that his behavior this weekend is not consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.

"Since entering the NFL in 2016, Trevor has demonstrated a genuine passion for serving his community in various charitable and outreach capacities. He understands the powerful platform that comes with being a professional athlete, and his actions this weekend are in no way a reflection of who he is as a person."

Bates, 25, allegedly punched O'Brien in the face while in the 115th Precinct after having been accused of not paying a $32 cab fare from Manhattan to the Hampton Inn in Queens. Bates became agitated while at the precinct, and Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Bates then punched the sergeant above his left eye.

The officer sustained a concussion and needed three stitches. Police allegedly subdued Bates using a stun gun.

The Lions said Saturday that they were gathering more information and did not have further comment.

The New York Police Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday enraged at Bates' alleged actions.

Trevor Bates acted beyond that of a wild animal. He refused to be fingerprinted, showed disdain for the officers & decided to punch a Sgt in the face. Fighting with officers he was tasered & ripped the taser prongs from his body. He's dog crap and the NFL condones criminals. https://t.co/sAd9rMKWHb — SBA (@SBANYPD) January 26, 2019

The director of Communities United for Police Reform, a civil liberties organization, told The New York Times that the SBA's comments were racist. Joo-Hyun Kang, the director of the organization, took issue with the characterization of Bates by the SBA.

"If the allegations against Bates, including not paying his cab fare are true, he should be held accountable," Kang told The Times. "But the constant use by N.Y.P.D. unions of racist dog whistles to dehumanize and criminalize black communities must be condemned, and end."

Meanwhile, Bates' agent is asking for privacy for his client as he undergoes evaluation.

"We take this situation very seriously and express concern for Sergeant O'Brien and the members of the New York City Police Department," Jankovich said in the statement. "At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected until more information becomes available."