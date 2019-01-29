ATLANTA -- New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty didn't rule out the possibility that he might retire following Super Bowl LIII if the team beats the Los Angeles Rams.

"I don't know for sure, man. But I do look at it -- if we can win this game, winning with my brother [Jason], I don't know what else I could do that could top that," McCourty said at the interview podium on Opening Night while being questioned by Deion Sanders. "So I'm just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple days with these guys."

McCourty, 31, is finishing his ninth season with the Patriots and is an eight-time captain. He has played in 139 career regular-season games, starting all of them, in addition to 21 playoff games.

At last year's Super Bowl, coach Bill Belichick noted how rare it is for a player to be voted a captain in this second year as McCourty was, adding, "There's not many that do more behind the scenes than Devin does. ... He's an outstanding player and an even better person and better teammate. I couldn't be prouder to coach a player than Devin McCourty."

Part of what has made the 2018 season special for McCourty is having his twin brother, Jason, on the team. The Patriots had acquired Jason McCourty, now in his 10th NFL season after playing for the Titans (2009-16) and Browns (2017), in a March trade.

That fulfilled a longtime dream for the twins, as well as their mother, Phyllis Harrell.

Jason McCourty is scheduled for free agency after the season, and could also consider retirement, while Devin has one year remaining on his contract, through the 2019 season.