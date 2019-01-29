The Indianapolis Colts signed guard Mark Glowinski to a contract extension Tuesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the three-year deal is worth $18 million.

Glowinski, who was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, started nine of the 11 games in which he saw action for the Colts in 2018. He was scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

With Glowinski re-signed, all five starters on the Colts' offensive line are under contract for the 2019 season.

The Colts' offensive line allowed just 18 sacks this season -- fewest in the NFL. Quarterback Andrew Luck went 239 pass attempts this season without being sacked -- the third-longest stretch in NFL history.

Indianapolis' offense ranked seventh in yards per game (386.2) and sixth in passing yards (278.8).