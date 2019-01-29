Tim Hasselbeck's biggest takeaway from Super Bowl LIII was the defenses as the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. (0:40)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are the Super Bowl champions for the sixth time with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

We tracked everything you needed to know about Super Bowl LIII, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the best commercials and tweets as the Patriots and Rams battled for the NFL's ultimate prize.

Jump to: Pregame | First half | Halftime | Second half

Postgame

ESPN.com The more reps you get the more comfortable you get. — Todd Gurley on his lack of work in the Super Bowl.

I have so much to say postgame about this "boring" (not boring) Super Bowl. It's was a coaching masterpiece in terms of defensive fundamentals and patience/resiliency on offense. Be like water. Have no "form". Do what's necessary to win. #PatsNation — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 4, 2019

ESPN The Patriots gather on platform to receive the Lombardi Trophy.

play 1:25 Hasselbeck: Goff, Rams offense were 'inept' Tim Hasselbeck says that the Rams' poor offense is the reason that they lost the Super Bowl.

I Just solved a math problem! Question: what is MJ+TB=goat Answer: 6+6=12 aka #TomBrady #SBLlll #GOAT Tom Brady and Michael Jordan will be sittin on top for a long while! #6Rings pic.twitter.com/dsz2aqbVkZ — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) February 4, 2019

The offense only scores 13 points and they give MVP to Edelman but the D only gave up 3 points and Gilmore had forced a fumble, a int, 3 PBUs and 5 Tackles!?! Smh no respect for the masterpiece on Defense! — Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) February 4, 2019

The teammate that Tom Brady described as the little brother he never had, Julian Edelman, is named Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player. A great comeback story for Edelman, who missed last season with a torn ACL. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick always talk about football as the ultimate team sport. This Super Bowl LIII win reflects team - as offense struggled, the defense pulled rope, buying time for them to figure it out. Then the big strategy shift on O - going empty with big personnel. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

ESPN The Patriots are the third team to beat the No. 1 (Chiefs) and No. 2 (Rams) scoring offenses in the conference championship and Super Bowl, along with the 1966 Packers and 1969 Chiefs. The 1966 Packers and 2018 Patriots are the only teams to beat 30 point-per-game opponents in the conference championship and Super Bowl.

The Rams are the 2nd team in #SuperBowl history to fail to score a touchdown (1971 Dolphins in Super Bowl VI).



27 of the their 60 plays tonight went for 0 or negative yards (45%). pic.twitter.com/XPuMQKFvZx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

Fourth quarter: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Gave everything we got and now we got everything.



SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/yYMv1vK1EX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

ESPN Patriots win sixth Super Bowl with 13-3 win over Rams

Score: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Gostkowski connects on a 41-yard field goal to put the Patriots up by 10 points with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining.

ESPN This is the second-lowest-scoring Patriots game through three quarters (in terms of combined points) in the Tom Brady era. The only time there were fewer combined points in a Brady start through three quarters was in Week 14 of 2003 against the Dolphins (Pats led 3-0, won 12-0).

Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for the Rams' Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Staff Writer Patriots sent zero pressure on the Stephon Gilmore INT. No safety help. And Jared Goff left the throw short. That's a turnover every time with the CB playing off-coverage.

Best corner in the league?

Best corner in the league.@BumpNrunGilm0re | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/SmMhm2alny — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

Score: Patriots 10, Rams 3

it's set up for TB12 now...The Rams gonna answer with a touchdown of their own, & then Tom gonna get the ball and bring it home 👀👀 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 4, 2019

A 29-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski sets up the first red-zone possession of the game for either team. Sony Michel scores on a 2-yard touchdown run on the next play for the first TD of the game with seven minutes remaining. It's the sixth rushing TD this postseason, extending his own record for the most by a rookie in the playoffs. And it's the most rushing touchdowns by any player in a single postseason since Terrell Davis in 1997, who had a postseason-record eight. The Patriots are 7-0 when Michel scores this season.

The two MVP's of this game so far: Wade Phillips and Brian Flores, defensive play callers for both teams. Doing their damn jobs.......too well for my liking :-) — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2019

Third quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 3

The six combined points so far today is the fewest through three quarters in any Super Bowl, per ESPN Stats & Info. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 4, 2019

Score: Patriots 3, Rams 3

The Rams' scoring drought is over with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter after Greg Zuerlein hits a 53-yard field goal. The Rams had three first downs on the scoring drive, matching their total from their first eight drives of the game. It is also the second longest in Super Bowl history behind Steve Christie's 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII.

The Patriots' Patrick Chung leaves the field after being injured in the third quarter. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Patriots starting safety and team captain Patrick Chung, who was knocked out of the game with a right arm injury early in the third quarter, will not return. Read more.

Man where Shams, Woj, Haynes, McMenamin at????.... 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Clemson football equipment manager David Saville was surprised with #SuperBowl tickets from the team earlier this week ... 🤗 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/PUrphfn0et — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2019

.@Edelman11 goes over 100 yards for the sixth time in his postseason career, tying Michael Irvin for the second-most 100-yard postseason games all-time (Jerry Rice, 8). pic.twitter.com/cC2O0Gm8ZP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

The cart was out for Patrick Chung, but he refused to hop on it. He walks off to the locker room on his own. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Halftime

These Maroon 5 songs are bringing me back to my high school years. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of Super Bowl LIII. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Me next year at halftime show! NOT!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lcUAqJgWNM — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

They invited Adam Levine to the barbecue and it's not going as planned. He brought the potato salad with raisins in it. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 4, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer The Patriots' defense has been the story of the first half, limiting the Rams to just 21 offensive snaps and playing lights-out football. The Rams are 0-for-6 on third down. It's a good thing for New England, because Tom Brady has been shaky on offense, and getting away from the running game later in the half put even more pressure on Brady. The Patriots have a decided time-of-possession edge (19:52 to 10:08), so the Rams' stamina bears watching in the second half.

So much for a shootout in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots and Rams combined for the second-lowest scoring half in Super Bowl history. The lowest scoring half came in Super Bowl IX, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings combined for two points. Read more.

Todd Gurley's first half:



3 carries, 10 yards. pic.twitter.com/Q9tNRRgsF7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 4, 2019

ESPN The Rams' offense has failed to find a rhythm and has produced 57 total yards in the first half of Super Bowl LIII, as they trail the Patriots, 3-0, at halftime. Jared Goff has appeared out of sync with his playmakers and has been sacked twice. The Rams' defense, however, played a superb first half. Cory Littleton intercepted Tom Brady on the opening series, later John Franklin-Myers sacked Brady, and then Aaron Donald laid a monstrous hit on the five-time Super Bowl champion. But the Rams must solve their offensive woes in the second half if they want to defeat the Patriots.

ESPN Patriots dominated the Rams in the first half with 195 total yards to 57 for the Rams. And Goff only has 52 yards passing. Patriots also own 19:52 to 10:08 edge in time of possession. Of course none of this means anything as New England only leads 3-0. And in the Belichick-Brady era, all eight of their Super Bowls have been decided in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots defense shut out Jared Goff and Los Angeles in the first half, the first time a Sean McVay-coached Rams team has been held scoreless at halftime. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

ESPN Staff Writer The in-game over/under at MGM sportsbooks is down to 30.5 at halftime. Patriots lead 3-0. The total closed 56 at most Vegas sportsbooks.

ESPN Analytics ESPN Stats & Info: The Rams went 0-of-6 on 3rd down in the first half. They are the sixth team with no 3rd-down conversions in the first half of a Super Bowl. The previous five teams all lost.

Second quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 0

Julian Edelman is the 1st player in Super Bowl history to have at least 7 receptions and 75 receiving yards in the first half. pic.twitter.com/i4vM2rIU7B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Johnny Hekker has been busy, with five punts already. He cashes the OVER at Westgate, which was only three punts.

ESPN Two weeks ago, the Patriots shut out the Chiefs in the first half after Kansas City had never been shut out in the first half under QB Patrick Mahomes. This week, they're 3:57 away from shutting out a Rams team that has never been shut out in the first half under Sean McVay.

Gurley on the bench with a towel on his head. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 4, 2019

ESPN Analytics Per ESPN Stats & Info: Rams have blitzed Brady on just 1 of 17 dropbacks so far. They've gotten pressure (sack or duress) on 2 dropbacks.

ESPN Staff Writer Patriots WR Julian Edelman is already up to 74 yards receiving on five receptions in the first half. Edelman has had room to get off the line clean inside of the numbers, and his route running is on point.

The total disappearance of Todd Gurley in this postseason is an astonishing storyline. #Rams #SuperBowl — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 4, 2019

Aaron Donald and the Rams have applied plenty of pressure on Tom Brady early in Super Bowl LIII. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Score: Patriots 3, Rams 0

Gostkowski comes through this time, connecting on a 42-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the second quarter. It caps a seven-play, 39-yard drive that took up 3 minutes, 29 seconds.

First quarter: Patriots 0, Rams 0

When you win the DPOY award twice you can toss QBs however you want. Donald is a beast. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 4, 2019