          Inside Super Bowl LIII: Biggest moments from Patriots' run to six

          play
          Hasselbeck surprised defenses dominated in Super Bowl (0:40)

          Tim Hasselbeck's biggest takeaway from Super Bowl LIII was the defenses as the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. (0:40)

          10:43 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are the Super Bowl champions for the sixth time with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

          We tracked everything you needed to know about Super Bowl LIII, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the best commercials and tweets as the Patriots and Rams battled for the NFL's ultimate prize.

          Jump to: Pregame | First half | Halftime | Second half

          More coverage: Patriots' defense leads way | Rams likely contenders for years to come | Predictions for 2019 | Way-too-early 2019 Power Rankings

          Postgame

          ESPN.com

          The more reps you get the more comfortable you get. — Todd Gurley on his lack of work in the Super Bowl.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com10m ago

          ESPN

          The Patriots gather on platform to receive the Lombardi Trophy.

          John Pluym, ESPN12m ago
          play
          1:25

          Hasselbeck: Goff, Rams offense were 'inept'

          Tim Hasselbeck says that the Rams' poor offense is the reason that they lost the Super Bowl.

          ESPN

          The Patriots are the third team to beat the No. 1 (Chiefs) and No. 2 (Rams) scoring offenses in the conference championship and Super Bowl, along with the 1966 Packers and 1969 Chiefs. The 1966 Packers and 2018 Patriots are the only teams to beat 30 point-per-game opponents in the conference championship and Super Bowl.

          John Pluym, ESPN35m ago

          Fourth quarter: Patriots 13, Rams 3

          ESPN

          Patriots win sixth Super Bowl with 13-3 win over Rams

          John Pluym, ESPN38m ago

          Score: Patriots 13, Rams 3

          Gostkowski connects on a 41-yard field goal to put the Patriots up by 10 points with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining.

          ESPN

          This is the second-lowest-scoring Patriots game through three quarters (in terms of combined points) in the Tom Brady era. The only time there were fewer combined points in a Brady start through three quarters was in Week 14 of 2003 against the Dolphins (Pats led 3-0, won 12-0).

          John Pluym, ESPN1h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Patriots sent zero pressure on the Stephon Gilmore INT. No safety help. And Jared Goff left the throw short. That's a turnover every time with the CB playing off-coverage.

          Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          Score: Patriots 10, Rams 3

          A 29-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski sets up the first red-zone possession of the game for either team. Sony Michel scores on a 2-yard touchdown run on the next play for the first TD of the game with seven minutes remaining. It's the sixth rushing TD this postseason, extending his own record for the most by a rookie in the playoffs. And it's the most rushing touchdowns by any player in a single postseason since Terrell Davis in 1997, who had a postseason-record eight. The Patriots are 7-0 when Michel scores this season.

          Third quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 3

          Score: Patriots 3, Rams 3

          The Rams' scoring drought is over with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter after Greg Zuerlein hits a 53-yard field goal. The Rams had three first downs on the scoring drive, matching their total from their first eight drives of the game. It is also the second longest in Super Bowl history behind Steve Christie's 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII.

          Patriots starting safety and team captain Patrick Chung, who was knocked out of the game with a right arm injury early in the third quarter, will not return. Read more.

          Best commercial?

          Or was it this?

          Halftime

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Patriots' defense has been the story of the first half, limiting the Rams to just 21 offensive snaps and playing lights-out football. The Rams are 0-for-6 on third down. It's a good thing for New England, because Tom Brady has been shaky on offense, and getting away from the running game later in the half put even more pressure on Brady. The Patriots have a decided time-of-possession edge (19:52 to 10:08), so the Rams' stamina bears watching in the second half.

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          So much for a shootout in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots and Rams combined for the second-lowest scoring half in Super Bowl history. The lowest scoring half came in Super Bowl IX, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings combined for two points. Read more.

          ESPN

          The Rams' offense has failed to find a rhythm and has produced 57 total yards in the first half of Super Bowl LIII, as they trail the Patriots, 3-0, at halftime. Jared Goff has appeared out of sync with his playmakers and has been sacked twice. The Rams' defense, however, played a superb first half. Cory Littleton intercepted Tom Brady on the opening series, later John Franklin-Myers sacked Brady, and then Aaron Donald laid a monstrous hit on the five-time Super Bowl champion. But the Rams must solve their offensive woes in the second half if they want to defeat the Patriots.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN3h ago

          ESPN

          Patriots dominated the Rams in the first half with 195 total yards to 57 for the Rams. And Goff only has 52 yards passing. Patriots also own 19:52 to 10:08 edge in time of possession. Of course none of this means anything as New England only leads 3-0. And in the Belichick-Brady era, all eight of their Super Bowls have been decided in the fourth quarter.

          John Pluym, ESPN3h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The in-game over/under at MGM sportsbooks is down to 30.5 at halftime. Patriots lead 3-0. The total closed 56 at most Vegas sportsbooks.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN Analytics

          ESPN Stats & Info: The Rams went 0-of-6 on 3rd down in the first half. They are the sixth team with no 3rd-down conversions in the first half of a Super Bowl. The previous five teams all lost.

          Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics3h ago

          Second quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 0

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Johnny Hekker has been busy, with five punts already. He cashes the OVER at Westgate, which was only three punts.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN

          Two weeks ago, the Patriots shut out the Chiefs in the first half after Kansas City had never been shut out in the first half under QB Patrick Mahomes. This week, they're 3:57 away from shutting out a Rams team that has never been shut out in the first half under Sean McVay.

          John Pluym, ESPN3h ago

          ESPN Analytics

          Per ESPN Stats & Info: Rams have blitzed Brady on just 1 of 17 dropbacks so far. They've gotten pressure (sack or duress) on 2 dropbacks.

          Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics3h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Patriots WR Julian Edelman is already up to 74 yards receiving on five receptions in the first half. Edelman has had room to get off the line clean inside of the numbers, and his route running is on point.

          Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Score: Patriots 3, Rams 0

          Gostkowski comes through this time, connecting on a 42-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the second quarter. It caps a seven-play, 39-yard drive that took up 3 minutes, 29 seconds.

          First quarter: Patriots 0, Rams 0

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Patriots have already burned two timeouts in the first quarter. The last time they ran an offensive play with one or fewer timeouts in a first quarter was back in 2009, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They haven't done it in the playoffs under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          ESPN.com

          Kickers were 31-of-31 on field goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season prior to Stephen Gostkowski's miss from 46 yards.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com4h ago

          Still scoreless after a missed 46-yard field goal by the Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Tom Brady had odds of +270 to throw an interception before a TD (TD was a -340 favorite) at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A surprising early underdog cashes.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          ESPN.com

          Pre-kickoff betting lines closed at NE -2.5 and O/U 55.5‬ at FanDuel sportsbook at The Meadowlands.

          Tim Fiorvanti, ESPN.com4h ago

          After four straight running plays to open the game, Tom Brady is intercepted on his first pass when Nickell Robey-Coleman gets his hands on a ball intended for Kevin Hogan. The deflection is caught by Cory Littleton, giving the Rams the ball at their own 27-yard line.

          Pregame

          ESPN

          Our national anthem. Just a few minutes to kickoff.

          John Pluym, ESPN4h ago

          ESPN

          Roof at Mercedes-Benz opening for flyover and national anthem.

          John Pluym, ESPN5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          DraftKings' New Jersey sportsbook has taken approximately $240,000 in bets on the Super Bowl coin flip, with 55 percent of the money wagered on Heads.

          David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN.com

          The scene at one of the primary areas of the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands just over an hour out from kickoff of Super Bow LIII. Multiple lines are available throughout the building, with no significant wait times for bettors. In the lead-up to the game, the action is leaning towards the Patriots and the over on the point total.

          Tim Fiorvanti, ESPN.com5h ago

          ESPN

          Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been nursing a left foot (plant foot) injury since the NFC Championship game, connected on field goals from 61 and 59 yards during Super Bowl warmups.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN5h ago

          Meanwhile, in New Orleans ...

          ESPN Analytics

          Should be an incredible strength vs. strength battle in the trenches when Tom Brady drops back to pass tonight. In particular because Aaron Donald is basically the entire reason the Rams excel at pass rushing and the best part of New England's offensive line is its interior.

          Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics6h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Patriots inactives: TE Stephen Anderson, C/G James Ferentz, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DE Keionta Davis, DE Derek Rivers, CB Duke Dawson. With stopping the run a top priority, DT Danny Shelton and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. are back in the lineup after being inactive for the AFC Championship Game (replacing Rivers and Melifonwu).

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          ESPN

          No surprises on Rams inactives in the Super Bowl: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and DT Tanzel Smart.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN6h ago
          play
          4:22

          Donald's basement gym made him who he is

          Aaron Donald gives credit to the basement gym in his house growing up for helping him become the player he is today.

          ESPN

          Rams equipment managers test the quarterback helmet communication pregame. In the NFC Championship, Jared Goff's helmet speaker failed just before he took the field for his opening series. He was forced to use backup quarterback Sean Mannion's temporarily.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN7h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          A bettor at a CG Technology sportsbook in Las Vegas is risking $65,000 to win $2,000 on the Super Bowl opening kickoff not resulting in a touchdown. The bettor bet $35,000 at -3,500, and $30,000 at -3,000, per CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal.

          David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer7h ago

          ESPN

          Saints fan still a little salty after New Orleans' loss to Rams in NFC championship.

          John Pluym, ESPN7h ago

          ESPN

          This Tom Brady-autographed helmet can be had for a cool $1,500.

          John Pluym, ESPN8h ago

          ESPN

          Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LIII with his girlfriend Linda Holiday.

          John Pluym, ESPN8h ago

          ESPN.com

          Super Bowl T-shirt? Only $40.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com8h ago

          ESPN.com

          Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives at the stadium for his ninth Super Bowl as a starter.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com8h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          With under four hours to go before kickoff, the consensus Super Bowl LIII line in Las Vegas is Patriots -2.5 with a total of 56.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer8h ago

          ESPN

          Something to keep an eye on early in the game: The Patriots and Rams have been opposites in the first quarter this postseason. The Patriots have outscored their opponents by 14 points and the Rams have been outscored by 17 points, the worst differential for any of the 12 playoff teams.

          John Pluym, ESPN9h ago
          play
          3:00

          Prop bets to look out for in Super Bowl LIII

          Doug Kezirian breaks down the prop bets for the Super Bowl, including the longest TD and whether Johnny Hekker will throw a pass.

          ESPN

          Today's inspiration for the Rams and Patriots as they get ready to battle in Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

          ESPN

          Six hours from the Patriots will run between these as they enter the field to take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago
          play
          1:10

          Riddick: Rams' Super Bowl run 'a testament to Sean McVay'

          Louis Riddick explains why he was initially skeptical of the Rams' offseason moves and breaks down how impressive their season has been.

          ESPN.com

          The Rams' Jared Goff will become the second quarterback to start in a Super Bowl after losing each of his first seven NFL starts. The other is Troy Aikman, who reached three Super Bowls and won them all.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com10h ago

          ESPN

          Here's your 50-yard line view for Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

          ESPN

          The main attraction at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the roof, which could open later today for when players are on the field warming up.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

          ESPN

          Pretty cool suite here to watch Super Bowl LIII. You've got your iPad to check stats and mini TV to watch replays. Just few thousand dollars for this spot facing the Rams end zone.

          John Pluym, ESPN10h ago

