Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are the Super Bowl champions for the sixth time with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
We tracked everything you needed to know about Super Bowl LIII, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the best commercials and tweets as the Patriots and Rams battled for the NFL's ultimate prize.
Postgame
The more reps you get the more comfortable you get. — Todd Gurley on his lack of work in the Super Bowl.
I have so much to say postgame about this "boring" (not boring) Super Bowl. It's was a coaching masterpiece in terms of defensive fundamentals and patience/resiliency on offense. Be like water. Have no "form". Do what's necessary to win. #PatsNation— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 4, 2019
The Patriots gather on platform to receive the Lombardi Trophy.
Hasselbeck: Goff, Rams offense were 'inept'
Tim Hasselbeck says that the Rams' poor offense is the reason that they lost the Super Bowl.
I Just solved a math problem! Question: what is MJ+TB=goat Answer: 6+6=12 aka #TomBrady #SBLlll #GOAT Tom Brady and Michael Jordan will be sittin on top for a long while! #6Rings pic.twitter.com/dsz2aqbVkZ— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) February 4, 2019
The offense only scores 13 points and they give MVP to Edelman but the D only gave up 3 points and Gilmore had forced a fumble, a int, 3 PBUs and 5 Tackles!?! Smh no respect for the masterpiece on Defense!— Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) February 4, 2019
The teammate that Tom Brady described as the little brother he never had, Julian Edelman, is named Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player. A great comeback story for Edelman, who missed last season with a torn ACL.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick always talk about football as the ultimate team sport. This Super Bowl LIII win reflects team - as offense struggled, the defense pulled rope, buying time for them to figure it out. Then the big strategy shift on O - going empty with big personnel.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019
Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍.— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019
February 4, 2019
The Patriots are the third team to beat the No. 1 (Chiefs) and No. 2 (Rams) scoring offenses in the conference championship and Super Bowl, along with the 1966 Packers and 1969 Chiefs. The 1966 Packers and 2018 Patriots are the only teams to beat 30 point-per-game opponents in the conference championship and Super Bowl.
The Rams are the 2nd team in #SuperBowl history to fail to score a touchdown (1971 Dolphins in Super Bowl VI).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019
27 of the their 60 plays tonight went for 0 or negative yards (45%). pic.twitter.com/XPuMQKFvZx
Fourth quarter: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Gave everything we got and now we got everything.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/yYMv1vK1EX
Patriots win sixth Super Bowl with 13-3 win over Rams
Score: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Gostkowski connects on a 41-yard field goal to put the Patriots up by 10 points with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining.
This is the second-lowest-scoring Patriots game through three quarters (in terms of combined points) in the Tom Brady era. The only time there were fewer combined points in a Brady start through three quarters was in Week 14 of 2003 against the Dolphins (Pats led 3-0, won 12-0).
Patriots sent zero pressure on the Stephon Gilmore INT. No safety help. And Jared Goff left the throw short. That's a turnover every time with the CB playing off-coverage.
Best corner in the league?— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
Best corner in the league.@BumpNrunGilm0re | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/SmMhm2alny
Score: Patriots 10, Rams 3
it's set up for TB12 now...The Rams gonna answer with a touchdown of their own, & then Tom gonna get the ball and bring it home 👀👀— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 4, 2019
From one 🐐 to another.@RobGronkowski | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/9lCLlfxxBO— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
A 29-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski sets up the first red-zone possession of the game for either team. Sony Michel scores on a 2-yard touchdown run on the next play for the first TD of the game with seven minutes remaining. It's the sixth rushing TD this postseason, extending his own record for the most by a rookie in the playoffs. And it's the most rushing touchdowns by any player in a single postseason since Terrell Davis in 1997, who had a postseason-record eight. The Patriots are 7-0 when Michel scores this season.
The two MVP's of this game so far: Wade Phillips and Brian Flores, defensive play callers for both teams. Doing their damn jobs.......too well for my liking :-)— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2019
Third quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 3
The six combined points so far today is the fewest through three quarters in any Super Bowl, per ESPN Stats & Info.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 4, 2019
Score: Patriots 3, Rams 3
The Rams' scoring drought is over with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter after Greg Zuerlein hits a 53-yard field goal. The Rams had three first downs on the scoring drive, matching their total from their first eight drives of the game. It is also the second longest in Super Bowl history behind Steve Christie's 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII.
Patriots starting safety and team captain Patrick Chung, who was knocked out of the game with a right arm injury early in the third quarter, will not return. Read more.
Man where Shams, Woj, Haynes, McMenamin at????.... 🤷🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019
Clemson football equipment manager David Saville was surprised with #SuperBowl tickets from the team earlier this week ... 🤗 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/PUrphfn0et— ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2019
.@Edelman11 goes over 100 yards for the sixth time in his postseason career, tying Michael Irvin for the second-most 100-yard postseason games all-time (Jerry Rice, 8). pic.twitter.com/cC2O0Gm8ZP— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
The cart was out for Patrick Chung, but he refused to hop on it. He walks off to the locker room on his own.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2019
The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
.@TheBudKnight's watch has ended.— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 4, 2019
What will you do #ForTheThrone?#SBLIII @BudLight pic.twitter.com/SzhvDcNAaL
Halftime
These Maroon 5 songs are bringing me back to my high school years.— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 4, 2019
Me next year at halftime show! NOT!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lcUAqJgWNM— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019
They invited Adam Levine to the barbecue and it's not going as planned. He brought the potato salad with raisins in it.— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 4, 2019
The Patriots' defense has been the story of the first half, limiting the Rams to just 21 offensive snaps and playing lights-out football. The Rams are 0-for-6 on third down. It's a good thing for New England, because Tom Brady has been shaky on offense, and getting away from the running game later in the half put even more pressure on Brady. The Patriots have a decided time-of-possession edge (19:52 to 10:08), so the Rams' stamina bears watching in the second half.
So much for a shootout in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots and Rams combined for the second-lowest scoring half in Super Bowl history. The lowest scoring half came in Super Bowl IX, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings combined for two points. Read more.
Todd Gurley's first half:— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 4, 2019
3 carries, 10 yards. pic.twitter.com/Q9tNRRgsF7
The Rams' offense has failed to find a rhythm and has produced 57 total yards in the first half of Super Bowl LIII, as they trail the Patriots, 3-0, at halftime. Jared Goff has appeared out of sync with his playmakers and has been sacked twice. The Rams' defense, however, played a superb first half. Cory Littleton intercepted Tom Brady on the opening series, later John Franklin-Myers sacked Brady, and then Aaron Donald laid a monstrous hit on the five-time Super Bowl champion. But the Rams must solve their offensive woes in the second half if they want to defeat the Patriots.
Patriots dominated the Rams in the first half with 195 total yards to 57 for the Rams. And Goff only has 52 yards passing. Patriots also own 19:52 to 10:08 edge in time of possession. Of course none of this means anything as New England only leads 3-0. And in the Belichick-Brady era, all eight of their Super Bowls have been decided in the fourth quarter.
The in-game over/under at MGM sportsbooks is down to 30.5 at halftime. Patriots lead 3-0. The total closed 56 at most Vegas sportsbooks.
ESPN Stats & Info: The Rams went 0-of-6 on 3rd down in the first half. They are the sixth team with no 3rd-down conversions in the first half of a Super Bowl. The previous five teams all lost.
Second quarter: Patriots 3, Rams 0
Halftime. pic.twitter.com/r49jDyaI9y— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
Julian Edelman is the 1st player in Super Bowl history to have at least 7 receptions and 75 receiving yards in the first half. pic.twitter.com/i4vM2rIU7B— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019
Johnny Hekker has been busy, with five punts already. He cashes the OVER at Westgate, which was only three punts.
Ladies and gentlemen, Kyle Van Noy.@KVN_03 | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/9Zz7bnFNxX— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
Two weeks ago, the Patriots shut out the Chiefs in the first half after Kansas City had never been shut out in the first half under QB Patrick Mahomes. This week, they're 3:57 away from shutting out a Rams team that has never been shut out in the first half under Sean McVay.
Gurley on the bench with a towel on his head.— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 4, 2019
Per ESPN Stats & Info: Rams have blitzed Brady on just 1 of 17 dropbacks so far. They've gotten pressure (sack or duress) on 2 dropbacks.
Patriots WR Julian Edelman is already up to 74 yards receiving on five receptions in the first half. Edelman has had room to get off the line clean inside of the numbers, and his route running is on point.
The total disappearance of Todd Gurley in this postseason is an astonishing storyline. #Rams #SuperBowl— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 4, 2019
Score: Patriots 3, Rams 0
Gostkowski comes through this time, connecting on a 42-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the second quarter. It caps a seven-play, 39-yard drive that took up 3 minutes, 29 seconds.
First quarter: Patriots 0, Rams 0
When you win the DPOY award twice you can toss QBs however you want. Donald is a beast.— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 4, 2019
The Patriots have already burned two timeouts in the first quarter. The last time they ran an offensive play with one or fewer timeouts in a first quarter was back in 2009, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They haven't done it in the playoffs under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Kickers were 31-of-31 on field goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season prior to Stephen Gostkowski's miss from 46 yards. Still scoreless after a missed 46-yard field goal by the Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski. Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr Tom Brady had odds of +270 to throw an interception before a TD (TD was a -340 favorite) at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A surprising early underdog cashes. Tom Brady is the 3rd starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl. He joins Jim Kelly (XXVI) and Ron Jaworski (XV). Pre-kickoff betting lines closed at NE -2.5 and O/U 55.5 at FanDuel sportsbook at The Meadowlands. 🚨NEW #SUPERBOWL GET-BACK GUY ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vH66oWBgT2 You can tell both teams are excited just how they are flying around!!! After four straight running plays to open the game, Tom Brady is intercepted on his first pass when Nickell Robey-Coleman gets his hands on a ball intended for Kevin Hogan. The deflection is caught by Cory Littleton, giving the Rams the ball at their own 27-yard line. I have to know...St. Louis, who are you cheering for? Our national anthem. Just a few minutes to kickoff. Super Bowl hasn't started yet, but I will say this: @RamsNFL fans should be ashamed of yourselves. @Patriots fans are in the house, outnumbering them at least 15-to-1. Certainly sounds like that in this stadium. Props to Massachusetts! LA? What is up with y'all? .@KevinHart4real and @TheNotoriousMMA in the building for #SBLIII 👏 pic.twitter.com/vH8SUSJLmj Roof at Mercedes-Benz opening for flyover and national anthem. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/7Ze0DFLcRw DraftKings' New Jersey sportsbook has taken approximately $240,000 in bets on the Super Bowl coin flip, with 55 percent of the money wagered on Heads. LET'S. GO. 🐐 The scene at one of the primary areas of the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands just over an hour out from kickoff of Super Bow LIII. Multiple lines are available throughout the building, with no significant wait times for bettors. In the lead-up to the game, the action is leaning towards the Patriots and the over on the point total. A familiar walk for a legendary coach. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been nursing a left foot (plant foot) injury since the NFC Championship game, connected on field goals from 61 and 59 yards during Super Bowl warmups. I got Rams 30-27 over the Pats! Meanwhile, in New Orleans ... Saints fans are lining the streets of New Orleans to protest the Super Bowl. Should be an incredible strength vs. strength battle in the trenches when Tom Brady drops back to pass tonight. In particular because Aaron Donald is basically the entire reason the Rams excel at pass rushing and the best part of New England's offensive line is its interior. "I'm not Jared Goff" - @JHekker 😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zf5Fnb9Cjz Patriots inactives: TE Stephen Anderson, C/G James Ferentz, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DE Keionta Davis, DE Derek Rivers, CB Duke Dawson. With stopping the run a top priority, DT Danny Shelton and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. are back in the lineup after being inactive for the AFC Championship Game (replacing Rivers and Melifonwu). No surprises on Rams inactives in the Super Bowl: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and DT Tanzel Smart. Check out @VonMiller on the sideline at #SBLlll with the keys to beating the #Patriots, courtesy of our intrepid host Sal Pal.#SuperBowl #GoPats #LARams @gregcosell @MattBowen41 pic.twitter.com/2VPyPmz3VS All 8 of the Brady/Belichick Super Bowls have been decided by 8 or fewer points. Super Bowl LIII will be played exactly 17 years to the day, when the Patriots and Rams faced off in Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots won 20-17. Wade Phillips enters the stadium with a tribute to his father, Bum Phillips. pic.twitter.com/hdfyT4OFde Aaron Donald gives credit to the basement gym in his house growing up for helping him become the player he is today. Just found the Super Bowl after party pic.twitter.com/NlfOXGxSeu Rams equipment managers test the quarterback helmet communication pregame. In the NFC Championship, Jared Goff's helmet speaker failed just before he took the field for his opening series. He was forced to use backup quarterback Sean Mannion's temporarily. A bettor at a CG Technology sportsbook in Las Vegas is risking $65,000 to win $2,000 on the Super Bowl opening kickoff not resulting in a touchdown. The bettor bet $35,000 at -3,500, and $30,000 at -3,000, per CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal. "GOOD LUCK DADDY!" 💙💛#SBLIII | #LARams pic.twitter.com/FRaCxN1jJD #SBLIII views. .@Edelman11 is the first one out on the field 👋 #SBLIII #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/Ul0euyLTJw Saints fan still a little salty after New Orleans' loss to Rams in NFC championship. QB at the SB.#EverythingWeGot | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/gqwB85iVS4 This Tom Brady-autographed helmet can be had for a cool $1,500. Coach arrives for #SBLIII. #LARams pic.twitter.com/7B37sBZ5Zx Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LIII with his girlfriend Linda Holiday. Super Bowl T-shirt? Only $40. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives at the stadium for his ninth Super Bowl as a starter. With under four hours to go before kickoff, the consensus Super Bowl LIII line in Las Vegas is Patriots -2.5 with a total of 56. Thanks bro🙏🏾🐏 https://t.co/3GHbGS4kT6 Behind the scenes at the #SuperBowl, follow along on my IG: LindseyThiry pic.twitter.com/ymDShFtiu4 This Super Bowl is youth vs experience. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Patriots have 36 players with a total of 82 games of Super Bowl experience while the Rams have 4 players with a total of 5 games of Super Bowl experience. Something to keep an eye on early in the game: The Patriots and Rams have been opposites in the first quarter this postseason. The Patriots have outscored their opponents by 14 points and the Rams have been outscored by 17 points, the worst differential for any of the 12 playoff teams. Is it 6:30 yet?? Good luck today, @RamsNFL! Bring the Lombardi back to LA!#LakeShow x #LARams pic.twitter.com/8ei9DJj9GF If anybody can knock off Tom Brady , it's Aqib Talib my dawg showing up today . Doug Kezirian breaks down the prop bets for the Super Bowl, including the longest TD and whether Johnny Hekker will throw a pass. Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during on-field warmups and then open for pre-game festivities, per league official. It will close after the flyover during the National Anthem and remain closed during game, when temperatures outside are forecasted to be in low 50s. Today's inspiration for the Rams and Patriots as they get ready to battle in Super Bowl LIII. Six hours from the Patriots will run between these as they enter the field to take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Louis Riddick explains why he was initially skeptical of the Rams' offseason moves and breaks down how impressive their season has been. The Rams' Jared Goff will become the second quarterback to start in a Super Bowl after losing each of his first seven NFL starts. The other is Troy Aikman, who reached three Super Bowls and won them all. Here's your 50-yard line view for Super Bowl LIII. The main attraction at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the roof, which could open later today for when players are on the field warming up. Pretty cool suite here to watch Super Bowl LIII. You've got your iPad to check stats and mini TV to watch replays. Just few thousand dollars for this spot facing the Rams end zone.
It's the first time all season Brady has thrown an interception on the Patriots' opening drive.
Pregame
Bill Belichick takes the field for #SBLIII
The average margin of victory in those games was 4.3 points. The average margin of victory in every other Super Bowl is 15.8 points. pic.twitter.com/kcd4zyhj7J
So who do you have winning the rematch?
Donald's basement gym made him who he is
Inside the #Patriots locker room on #SuperBowl Sunday.#EverythingWeGot | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/V75C7JOY3k
Prop bets to look out for in Super Bowl LIII
Riddick: Rams' Super Bowl run 'a testament to Sean McVay'
The Patriots have already burned two timeouts in the first quarter. The last time they ran an offensive play with one or fewer timeouts in a first quarter was back in 2009, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They haven't done it in the playoffs under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
Kickers were 31-of-31 on field goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season prior to Stephen Gostkowski's miss from 46 yards.
Still scoreless after a missed 46-yard field goal by the Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski.
Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr— ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019
Tom Brady had odds of +270 to throw an interception before a TD (TD was a -340 favorite) at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A surprising early underdog cashes.
Tom Brady is the 3rd starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl. He joins Jim Kelly (XXVI) and Ron Jaworski (XV).
Pre-kickoff betting lines closed at NE -2.5 and O/U 55.5 at FanDuel sportsbook at The Meadowlands.
🚨NEW #SUPERBOWL GET-BACK GUY ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vH66oWBgT2— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 3, 2019
You can tell both teams are excited just how they are flying around!!!— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 3, 2019
After four straight running plays to open the game, Tom Brady is intercepted on his first pass when Nickell Robey-Coleman gets his hands on a ball intended for Kevin Hogan. The deflection is caught by Cory Littleton, giving the Rams the ball at their own 27-yard line.
I have to know...St. Louis, who are you cheering for?— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 3, 2019
Our national anthem. Just a few minutes to kickoff.
Super Bowl hasn't started yet, but I will say this: @RamsNFL fans should be ashamed of yourselves. @Patriots fans are in the house, outnumbering them at least 15-to-1. Certainly sounds like that in this stadium. Props to Massachusetts! LA? What is up with y'all?— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 3, 2019
.@KevinHart4real and @TheNotoriousMMA in the building for #SBLIII 👏 pic.twitter.com/vH8SUSJLmj— ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019
Roof at Mercedes-Benz opening for flyover and national anthem.
Here we go! pic.twitter.com/7Ze0DFLcRw— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) February 3, 2019
DraftKings' New Jersey sportsbook has taken approximately $240,000 in bets on the Super Bowl coin flip, with 55 percent of the money wagered on Heads.
LET'S. GO. 🐐
The scene at one of the primary areas of the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands just over an hour out from kickoff of Super Bow LIII. Multiple lines are available throughout the building, with no significant wait times for bettors. In the lead-up to the game, the action is leaning towards the Patriots and the over on the point total.
A familiar walk for a legendary coach.
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been nursing a left foot (plant foot) injury since the NFC Championship game, connected on field goals from 61 and 59 yards during Super Bowl warmups.
I got Rams 30-27 over the Pats!— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 3, 2019
Meanwhile, in New Orleans ...
Saints fans are lining the streets of New Orleans to protest the Super Bowl.
Should be an incredible strength vs. strength battle in the trenches when Tom Brady drops back to pass tonight. In particular because Aaron Donald is basically the entire reason the Rams excel at pass rushing and the best part of New England's offensive line is its interior.
"I'm not Jared Goff" - @JHekker 😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zf5Fnb9Cjz— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 3, 2019
Patriots inactives: TE Stephen Anderson, C/G James Ferentz, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DE Keionta Davis, DE Derek Rivers, CB Duke Dawson. With stopping the run a top priority, DT Danny Shelton and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. are back in the lineup after being inactive for the AFC Championship Game (replacing Rivers and Melifonwu).
No surprises on Rams inactives in the Super Bowl: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and DT Tanzel Smart.
Check out @VonMiller on the sideline at #SBLlll with the keys to beating the #Patriots, courtesy of our intrepid host Sal Pal.#SuperBowl #GoPats #LARams @gregcosell @MattBowen41 pic.twitter.com/2VPyPmz3VS— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) February 3, 2019
All 8 of the Brady/Belichick Super Bowls have been decided by 8 or fewer points.
Super Bowl LIII will be played exactly 17 years to the day, when the Patriots and Rams faced off in Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots won 20-17.
Wade Phillips enters the stadium with a tribute to his father, Bum Phillips. pic.twitter.com/hdfyT4OFde— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2019
Aaron Donald gives credit to the basement gym in his house growing up for helping him become the player he is today.
Just found the Super Bowl after party pic.twitter.com/NlfOXGxSeu— Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) February 3, 2019
Rams equipment managers test the quarterback helmet communication pregame. In the NFC Championship, Jared Goff's helmet speaker failed just before he took the field for his opening series. He was forced to use backup quarterback Sean Mannion's temporarily.
A bettor at a CG Technology sportsbook in Las Vegas is risking $65,000 to win $2,000 on the Super Bowl opening kickoff not resulting in a touchdown. The bettor bet $35,000 at -3,500, and $30,000 at -3,000, per CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal.
"GOOD LUCK DADDY!" 💙💛#SBLIII | #LARams pic.twitter.com/FRaCxN1jJD— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 3, 2019
#SBLIII views.
.@Edelman11 is the first one out on the field 👋 #SBLIII #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/Ul0euyLTJw— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2019
Saints fan still a little salty after New Orleans' loss to Rams in NFC championship.
QB at the SB.#EverythingWeGot | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/gqwB85iVS4— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 3, 2019
This Tom Brady-autographed helmet can be had for a cool $1,500.
Coach arrives for #SBLIII. #LARams pic.twitter.com/7B37sBZ5Zx— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 3, 2019
Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LIII with his girlfriend Linda Holiday.
Super Bowl T-shirt? Only $40.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives at the stadium for his ninth Super Bowl as a starter.
With under four hours to go before kickoff, the consensus Super Bowl LIII line in Las Vegas is Patriots -2.5 with a total of 56.
Thanks bro🙏🏾🐏 https://t.co/3GHbGS4kT6— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 3, 2019
Behind the scenes at the #SuperBowl, follow along on my IG: LindseyThiry pic.twitter.com/ymDShFtiu4— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 3, 2019
This Super Bowl is youth vs experience. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Patriots have 36 players with a total of 82 games of Super Bowl experience while the Rams have 4 players with a total of 5 games of Super Bowl experience.— trey wingo (@wingoz) February 3, 2019
Something to keep an eye on early in the game: The Patriots and Rams have been opposites in the first quarter this postseason. The Patriots have outscored their opponents by 14 points and the Rams have been outscored by 17 points, the worst differential for any of the 12 playoff teams.
Is it 6:30 yet??
Good luck today, @RamsNFL! Bring the Lombardi back to LA!#LakeShow x #LARams pic.twitter.com/8ei9DJj9GF— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 3, 2019
If anybody can knock off Tom Brady , it's Aqib Talib my dawg showing up today .— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 3, 2019
Doug Kezirian breaks down the prop bets for the Super Bowl, including the longest TD and whether Johnny Hekker will throw a pass.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during on-field warmups and then open for pre-game festivities, per league official. It will close after the flyover during the National Anthem and remain closed during game, when temperatures outside are forecasted to be in low 50s.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2019
Today's inspiration for the Rams and Patriots as they get ready to battle in Super Bowl LIII.
Six hours from the Patriots will run between these as they enter the field to take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Louis Riddick explains why he was initially skeptical of the Rams' offseason moves and breaks down how impressive their season has been.
The Rams' Jared Goff will become the second quarterback to start in a Super Bowl after losing each of his first seven NFL starts. The other is Troy Aikman, who reached three Super Bowls and won them all.
Here's your 50-yard line view for Super Bowl LIII.
The main attraction at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the roof, which could open later today for when players are on the field warming up.
Pretty cool suite here to watch Super Bowl LIII. You've got your iPad to check stats and mini TV to watch replays. Just few thousand dollars for this spot facing the Rams end zone.