          Super Bowl LIII tracker: Live pregame updates, photos, more

          play
          Prop bets to look out for in Super Bowl LIII (3:00)

          Doug Kezirian breaks down the prop bets for the Super Bowl, including the longest TD and whether Johnny Hekker will throw a pass. (3:00)

          1:34 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          We're tracking everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIII, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at the Georgia Dome to the best commercials and tweets as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle for the NFL's ultimate prize.

          Pregame

          ESPN

          Today's inspiration for the Rams and Patriots as they get ready to battle in Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN1h ago

          ESPN

          Six hours from the Patriots will run between these as they enter the field to take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN1h ago

          ESPN.com

          The Rams' Jared Goff will become the second quarterback to start in a Super Bowl after losing each of his first seven NFL starts. The other is Troy Aikman, who reached three Super Bowls and won them all.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com34m ago

          ESPN

          Here's your 50-yard line view for Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN57m ago

          ESPN

          The main attraction at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the roof, which could open later today for when players are in the field warming up.

          John Pluym, ESPN59m ago

          ESPN

          Pretty cool suite here to watch Super Bowl LIII. You've got you iPad to check stats and mini TV to watch replays. Just few thousand dollars for this spot facing the Rams end zone.

          John Pluym, ESPN1h ago

