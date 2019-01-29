        <
        >

          Super Bowl LIII tracker: Live updates, photos, more

          play
          Brady's pursuit of balance culminates with Super Bowl trip (4:01)

          Patriots QB Tom Brady details the changes he made in the last 12 months to make the game of football and his life more enjoyable. (4:01)

          7:43 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          We're tracking everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIII, from the memorable plays on the field to the scene at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the best commercials and tweets as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle for the NFL's ultimate prize.

          Gamecast | Box score

          Second quarter

          ESPN Analytics

          Per ESPN Stats & Info: Rams have blitzed Brady on just 1 of 17 dropbacks so far. They've gotten pressure (sack or duress) on 2 dropbacks.

          Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics18m ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Patriots WR Julian Edelman is already up to 74 yards receiving on five receptions in the first half. Edelman has had room to get off the line clean inside of the numbers, and his route running is on point.

          Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff Writer17m ago

          Score: Patriots 3, Rams 0

          Gostkowski comes through this time, connecting on a 42-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the second quarter. It caps a seven-play, 39-yard drive that took up 3 minutes, 29 seconds.

          First quarter: Patriots 0, Rams 0

          ESPN Staff Writer

          The Patriots have already burned two timeouts in the first quarter. The last time they ran an offensive play with one or fewer timeouts in a first quarter was back in 2009, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They haven't done it in the playoffs under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer46m ago

          ESPN.com

          Kickers were 31-of-31 on field goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season prior to Stephen Gostkowski's miss from 46 yards.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com47m ago

          Still scoreless after a missed 46-yard field goal by the Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Tom Brady had odds of +270 to throw an interception before a TD (TD was a -340 favorite) at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A surprising early underdog cashes.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer54m ago

          ESPN.com

          Pre-kickoff betting lines closed at NE -2.5 and O/U 55.5‬ at FanDuel sportsbook at The Meadowlands.

          Tim Fiorvanti, ESPN.com1h ago

          After four straight running plays to open the game, Tom Brady is intercepted on his first pass when Nickell Robey-Coleman gets his hands on a ball intended for Kevin Hogan. The deflection is caught by Cory Littleton, giving the Rams the ball at their own 27-yard line.

          Pregame

          ESPN

          Our national anthem. Just a few minutes to kickoff.

          John Pluym, ESPN1h ago

          ESPN

          Roof at Mercedes-Benz opening for flyover and national anthem.

          John Pluym, ESPN2h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          DraftKings' New Jersey sportsbook has taken approximately $240,000 in bets on the Super Bowl coin flip, with 55 percent of the money wagered on Heads.

          David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          ESPN.com

          The scene at one of the primary areas of the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands just over an hour out from kickoff of Super Bow LIII. Multiple lines are available throughout the building, with no significant wait times for bettors. In the lead-up to the game, the action is leaning towards the Patriots and the over on the point total.

          Tim Fiorvanti, ESPN.com2h ago

          ESPN

          Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been nursing a left foot (plant foot) injury since the NFC Championship game, connected on field goals from 61 and 59 yards during Super Bowl warmups.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN2h ago

          Meanwhile, in New Orleans ...

          ESPN Analytics

          Should be an incredible strength vs. strength battle in the trenches when Tom Brady drops back to pass tonight. In particular because Aaron Donald is basically the entire reason the Rams excel at pass rushing and the best part of New England's offensive line is its interior.

          Seth Walder, ESPN Analytics3h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Patriots inactives: TE Stephen Anderson, C/G James Ferentz, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DE Keionta Davis, DE Derek Rivers, CB Duke Dawson. With stopping the run a top priority, DT Danny Shelton and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. are back in the lineup after being inactive for the AFC Championship Game (replacing Rivers and Melifonwu).

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN

          No surprises on Rams inactives in the Super Bowl: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and DT Tanzel Smart.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN3h ago
          play
          4:22

          Donald's basement gym made him who he is

          Aaron Donald gives credit to the basement gym in his house growing up for helping him become the player he is today.

          ESPN

          Rams equipment managers test the quarterback helmet communication pregame. In the NFC Championship, Jared Goff's helmet speaker failed just before he took the field for his opening series. He was forced to use backup quarterback Sean Mannion's temporarily.

          Lindsey Thiry, ESPN4h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          A bettor at a CG Technology sportsbook in Las Vegas is risking $65,000 to win $2,000 on the Super Bowl opening kickoff not resulting in a touchdown. The bettor bet $35,000 at -3,500, and $30,000 at -3,000, per CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal.

          David Purdum, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          ESPN

          Saints fan still a little salty after New Orleans' loss to Rams in NFC championship.

          John Pluym, ESPN4h ago

          ESPN

          This Tom Brady-autographed helmet can be had for a cool $1,500.

          John Pluym, ESPN5h ago

          ESPN

          Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LIII with his girlfriend Linda Holiday.

          John Pluym, ESPN5h ago

          ESPN.com

          Super Bowl T-shirt? Only $40.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com5h ago

          ESPN.com

          Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives at the stadium for his ninth Super Bowl as a starter.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          With under four hours to go before kickoff, the consensus Super Bowl LIII line in Las Vegas is Patriots -2.5 with a total of 56.

          Ben Fawkes, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN

          Something to keep an eye on early in the game: The Patriots and Rams have been opposites in the first quarter this postseason. The Patriots have outscored their opponents by 14 points and the Rams have been outscored by 17 points, the worst differential for any of the 12 playoff teams.

          John Pluym, ESPN6h ago
          play
          3:00

          Prop bets to look out for in Super Bowl LIII

          Doug Kezirian breaks down the prop bets for the Super Bowl, including the longest TD and whether Johnny Hekker will throw a pass.

          ESPN

          Today's inspiration for the Rams and Patriots as they get ready to battle in Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN7h ago

          ESPN

          Six hours from the Patriots will run between these as they enter the field to take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN7h ago
          play
          1:10

          Riddick: Rams' Super Bowl run 'a testament to Sean McVay'

          Louis Riddick explains why he was initially skeptical of the Rams' offseason moves and breaks down how impressive their season has been.

          ESPN.com

          The Rams' Jared Goff will become the second quarterback to start in a Super Bowl after losing each of his first seven NFL starts. The other is Troy Aikman, who reached three Super Bowls and won them all.

          Heather Burns, ESPN.com7h ago

          ESPN

          Here's your 50-yard line view for Super Bowl LIII.

          John Pluym, ESPN7h ago

          ESPN

          The main attraction at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the roof, which could open later today for when players are on the field warming up.

          John Pluym, ESPN7h ago

          ESPN

          Pretty cool suite here to watch Super Bowl LIII. You've got your iPad to check stats and mini TV to watch replays. Just few thousand dollars for this spot facing the Rams end zone.

          John Pluym, ESPN7h ago

