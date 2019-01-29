Super Bowl LIII tracker: Live updates, photos, more

ESPN Staff Writer The Patriots have already burned two timeouts in the first quarter. The last time they ran an offensive play with one or fewer timeouts in a first quarter was back in 2009, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They haven't done it in the playoffs under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

ESPN.com Kickers were 31-of-31 on field goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season prior to Stephen Gostkowski's miss from 46 yards.

Still scoreless after a missed 46-yard field goal by the Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski.

Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Tom Brady had odds of +270 to throw an interception before a TD (TD was a -340 favorite) at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. A surprising early underdog cashes.

Tom Brady is the 3rd starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl. He joins Jim Kelly (XXVI) and Ron Jaworski (XV).



It's the first time all season Brady has thrown an interception on the Patriots' opening drive. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2019

ESPN.com Pre-kickoff betting lines closed at NE -2.5 and O/U 55.5‬ at FanDuel sportsbook at The Meadowlands.

You can tell both teams are excited just how they are flying around!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 3, 2019

Tom Brady was intercepted on his first pass of the game. Rob Carr/Getty Images

After four straight running plays to open the game, Tom Brady is intercepted on his first pass when Nickell Robey-Coleman gets his hands on a ball intended for Kevin Hogan. The deflection is caught by Cory Littleton, giving the Rams the ball at their own 27-yard line.

Pregame

I have to know...St. Louis, who are you cheering for? — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 3, 2019

ESPN Our national anthem. Just a few minutes to kickoff.

Super Bowl hasn't started yet, but I will say this: @RamsNFL fans should be ashamed of yourselves. @Patriots fans are in the house, outnumbering them at least 15-to-1. Certainly sounds like that in this stadium. Props to Massachusetts! LA? What is up with y'all? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 3, 2019

ESPN Roof at Mercedes-Benz opening for flyover and national anthem.

ESPN Staff Writer DraftKings' New Jersey sportsbook has taken approximately $240,000 in bets on the Super Bowl coin flip, with 55 percent of the money wagered on Heads.

Rams coach Sean McVay is trying to become the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

ESPN.com The scene at one of the primary areas of the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands just over an hour out from kickoff of Super Bow LIII. Multiple lines are available throughout the building, with no significant wait times for bettors. In the lead-up to the game, the action is leaning towards the Patriots and the over on the point total.

A familiar walk for a legendary coach.



Bill Belichick takes the field for #SBLIII



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/mmamLpE23m — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

ESPN Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who has been nursing a left foot (plant foot) injury since the NFC Championship game, connected on field goals from 61 and 59 yards during Super Bowl warmups.

Conor McGregor and his son Conor McGregor Jr. check out the pregame action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

I got Rams 30-27 over the Pats! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 3, 2019

Meanwhile, in New Orleans ...

Saints fans are lining the streets of New Orleans to protest the Super Bowl.



(via @MichaelDeMocker) pic.twitter.com/CB2IHNA2uQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2019

Yankees star Aaron Judge is in the house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII. Diwang Valdez for ESPN

ESPN Analytics Should be an incredible strength vs. strength battle in the trenches when Tom Brady drops back to pass tonight. In particular because Aaron Donald is basically the entire reason the Rams excel at pass rushing and the best part of New England's offensive line is its interior.

ESPN Staff Writer Patriots inactives: TE Stephen Anderson, C/G James Ferentz, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DE Keionta Davis, DE Derek Rivers, CB Duke Dawson. With stopping the run a top priority, DT Danny Shelton and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. are back in the lineup after being inactive for the AFC Championship Game (replacing Rivers and Melifonwu).

ESPN No surprises on Rams inactives in the Super Bowl: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, OL Jamil Demby, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day and DT Tanzel Smart.

All 8 of the Brady/Belichick Super Bowls have been decided by 8 or fewer points.



The average margin of victory in those games was 4.3 points. The average margin of victory in every other Super Bowl is 15.8 points. pic.twitter.com/kcd4zyhj7J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2019

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman warms up on the field before Super Bowl LIII. Joe Amon for ESPN

Super Bowl LIII will be played exactly 17 years to the day, when the Patriots and Rams faced off in Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots won 20-17.



So who do you have winning the rematch? — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2019

Wade Phillips enters the stadium with a tribute to his father, Bum Phillips. pic.twitter.com/hdfyT4OFde — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2019

play 4:22 Donald's basement gym made him who he is Aaron Donald gives credit to the basement gym in his house growing up for helping him become the player he is today.

Just found the Super Bowl after party pic.twitter.com/NlfOXGxSeu — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) February 3, 2019

ESPN Rams equipment managers test the quarterback helmet communication pregame. In the NFC Championship, Jared Goff's helmet speaker failed just before he took the field for his opening series. He was forced to use backup quarterback Sean Mannion's temporarily.

ESPN Staff Writer A bettor at a CG Technology sportsbook in Las Vegas is risking $65,000 to win $2,000 on the Super Bowl opening kickoff not resulting in a touchdown. The bettor bet $35,000 at -3,500, and $30,000 at -3,000, per CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal.

ESPN Saints fan still a little salty after New Orleans' loss to Rams in NFC championship.

A choir performs outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

ESPN This Tom Brady-autographed helmet can be had for a cool $1,500.

ESPN Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrives for Super Bowl LIII with his girlfriend Linda Holiday.

ESPN.com Super Bowl T-shirt? Only $40.

ESPN.com Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives at the stadium for his ninth Super Bowl as a starter.

ESPN Staff Writer With under four hours to go before kickoff, the consensus Super Bowl LIII line in Las Vegas is Patriots -2.5 with a total of 56.

Behind the scenes at the #SuperBowl, follow along on my IG: LindseyThiry pic.twitter.com/ymDShFtiu4 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 3, 2019

Fans are screened by security as they enter the grounds near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday for Super Bowl LIII. Matt Rourke/AP Photo

This Super Bowl is youth vs experience. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Patriots have 36 players with a total of 82 games of Super Bowl experience while the Rams have 4 players with a total of 5 games of Super Bowl experience. — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 3, 2019

ESPN Something to keep an eye on early in the game: The Patriots and Rams have been opposites in the first quarter this postseason. The Patriots have outscored their opponents by 14 points and the Rams have been outscored by 17 points, the worst differential for any of the 12 playoff teams.

If anybody can knock off Tom Brady , it's Aqib Talib my dawg showing up today . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 3, 2019

play 3:00 Prop bets to look out for in Super Bowl LIII Doug Kezirian breaks down the prop bets for the Super Bowl, including the longest TD and whether Johnny Hekker will throw a pass.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during on-field warmups and then open for pre-game festivities, per league official. It will close after the flyover during the National Anthem and remain closed during game, when temperatures outside are forecasted to be in low 50s. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2019

ESPN Today's inspiration for the Rams and Patriots as they get ready to battle in Super Bowl LIII.

ESPN Six hours from the Patriots will run between these as they enter the field to take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

play 1:10 Riddick: Rams' Super Bowl run 'a testament to Sean McVay' Louis Riddick explains why he was initially skeptical of the Rams' offseason moves and breaks down how impressive their season has been.

ESPN.com The Rams' Jared Goff will become the second quarterback to start in a Super Bowl after losing each of his first seven NFL starts. The other is Troy Aikman, who reached three Super Bowls and won them all.

ESPN Here's your 50-yard line view for Super Bowl LIII.

ESPN The main attraction at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the roof, which could open later today for when players are on the field warming up.