The Washington Redskins added another former defensive coordinator -- and a lot of flair -- to their staff by hiring Rob Ryan Wednesday. Ryan will serve as their inside linebackers coach.

Ryan has not coached in the NFL since 2016, when he served as Buffalo's assistant head coach/defense. He had interviewed for the Redskins' then-vacant defensive coordinator job after that season, but the position went to Greg Manusky instead. The Redskins interviewed several people this offseason as possible replacements for Manusky, but he remains in charge. Ryan is well-versed in the Redskins' base 3-4 defense, having run a version of it himself. He replaces Kirk Olivadotti, who took a similar position with Green Bay.

Ryan is the second ex-coordinator the team hired to bolster the defense, joining secondary coach Ray Horton. Ryan was a coordinator in Oakland, Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans. He last spent time as a position coach with New England from 2000 to '03, working with the linebackers.

Ryan's long, flowing hair and penchant for colorful quotes will provide the Redskins' defense with more personality, if nothing else. But what they need most is a change in success. Washington's defense hasn't finished in the top 10 in points or yards allowed since 2009. The Redskins were 15th in points and 16th in yards this past season, their best cumulative showing since 2009.