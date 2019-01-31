Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the delay in announcing additions to Jason Garrett's staff has nothing to do with his head coach's job status.

The Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager called into 105.3 The Fan in an unscheduled appearance to make it clear the delay in the official announcements of Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach and the expected promotion of Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator have nothing to do with Garrett's standing as head coach.

"Within the staff we've made several commitments. But the reason that it's not being talked about is not that Jason is on shaky ground," Jones said. "... It's just that we're putting together ideas and didn't want to necessarily make that a featured topic around the Super Bowl. ... Everything is as it should be."

It has been speculated that Garrett would be taking over the playcalling duties but Jones hinted that the responsibility might be Moore's, despite his inexperience.

"Jason's going to be making an announcement here real quickly, but make no mistake about it, he's going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field," Jones said. "By key, probably have the ultimate responsibility."

Moore was the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach last season after spending six NFL seasons as a backup quarterback.

Garrett has one year remaining on his current contract. Jones wouldn't discuss whether an extension is in the works for his coach, but he praised Garrett, who led the Cowboys to their second NFC East title in three seasons in 2018 and is 77-59 in nine seasons as coach.

"There's been some speculation that possibly I'm a little satisfied with going down to these Super Bowls without having my team with me, which I'm not," Jones said. "There is absolutely a complete commitment."