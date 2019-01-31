ATLANTA -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick wrote letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee on behalf of cornerback Ty Law and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, both of whom are among 15 finalists this year.

Voters make their selections Saturday, with Brady touting Law's candidacy by writing that he was "a pain in the ass ... which I know he would acknowledge as the term of endearment it is intended to be."

In the letter to the committee, Brady relayed how Law helped him early in his career.

"Looking back, I realize how lucky I was then to be challenged every day by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game. It helped me work harder to become successful in this league and ultimately prepared me to become the player I am today," Brady wrote.

Brady noted Law was unique because of his physical style of play -- "a tenacious tackler and one of the game's greatest bump-and-run defenders" who always wanted to defend the opponent's top receiver.

Brady also reflected on the AFC Championship Game following the 2003 regular season and how Law covered Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, totaling three interceptions in arguably the best performance of his career.

"Following that season, the competition committee redefined illegal contact and cracked down on pass interference penalties, changing the way the game has been played for well over a decade. In that way, Ty Law changed the game of football," Brady wrote. "Few players can claim that type of impact on the game. As a quarterback, I appreciate that he helped bring about those changes."

This is Law's third year as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. After playing for the Patriots from 1995-2004, he joined the New York Jets (2005, 2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2006-2007) and Denver Broncos (2009).

He finished his career with 53 interceptions in 203 career games, and he was part of three Super Bowl championship teams in New England.

As for Seymour, this marks the first time he's broken through as a finalist. He played for the Patriots from 2001-2008 -- most often as a 3-4 end -- before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders (2009-2012).

He played in 164 games, totaling 57.5 sacks, 91 tackles for a loss, 39 passes defended and 496 tackles overall, but his impact -- according to Belichick -- wasn't always accurately measured on the stat sheet.

"Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork are the two best defensive linemen I have coached," Belichick wrote in his letter to the Hall of Fame selection committee. "Richard had a rare combination of size, speed, strength and athleticism. He was a smart player who understood game plans and adjustments on the field. His length, strength and quickness allowed him to match up on any offensive lineman favorably.

"His physical and mental versatility, as well as his ability to master multiple techniques, made him dominant as an inside or outside player."

Belichick also pointed out that Seymour was a force on the field-goal block team, adding, "It is extremely uncommon to see a player of his size, at any position, be capable of doing so many things so well. ... I do not believe we would have won three championships without him."