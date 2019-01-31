The NFL Live crew breaks down the Cowboys promoting QB Coach Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator and if he can create an exciting offense. (1:27)

FRISCO, Texas -- After one year as quarterback Dak Prescott's position coach, Kellen Moore will call plays for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

In a move that had been expected for more than a week, Moore is the new offensive coordinator. He replaces Scott Linehan, who was let go Jan. 18 after calling plays from 2014 to 2018.

Kellen Moore, who once backed up Tony Romo and then Dak Prescott, has been named the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator. AP Photo/Gary Wiepert

It is quite a rise for Moore, who opened the 2017 season as Prescott's backup but ended the season on the Cowboys' practice squad.

Moore, 29, played in three games, all in 2015, during his NFL career; he made two starts and finished the season with four touchdown passes and six interceptions. He spent the first three seasons of his career with Linehan with the Detroit Lions.

Moore entered training camp in 2016 as the Cowboys' second quarterback but suffered a broken ankle in the first week of practice, which elevated Prescott to the starting role after Tony Romo was injured.

Editor's Picks Cowboys' Jones says Garrett not on shaky ground Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the delay in announcing additions to Jason Garrett's staff has nothing to do with his head coach's job status.

According to sources, multiple teams sought permission from the Cowboys to speak with Moore about coordinator positions but were denied. He has built a solid relationship with Prescott and has been viewed as a coach-in-waiting since a record-setting career at Boise State, where he won 50 games in four seasons.

In addition to announcing Moore's promotion, Dallas added Jon Kitna to the staff as quarterbacks coach. He played for the Cowboys from 2009 to 2011 as Romo's backup and returned in an emergency basis in 2013 for one game after Romo had back surgery. Kitna's success in 2010 while filling in for Romo played a part in Jason Garrett landing the head-coaching job on a permanent basis in 2011.