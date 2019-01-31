Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not expected to extend the contract of coach Jason Garrett, short or long term, sources said Thursday.

While Jones can change his mind, Garrett will be coaching for his future in 2019, the final year of his contract.

On Wednesday, Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about a potential extension for Garrett.

"None of that is anything that I would talk about in this forum in any way, and so we won't get there," Jones told the Cowboys' flagship network. "I think I've made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we've done over the last few years, you'll see a pretty good winning record there. [But] it's not enough, not enough."

Jones added that he wants to benefit from Garrett's experience since he took over full time in 2011, calling him a "great safety net for everything that we're going to do with a young staff like we've got. I think we're in an ideal position."

Kellen Moore, who will turn 30 in July, was named the offensive coordinator on Thursday, taking over for Scott Linehan. Jon Kitna, 46, who had two stints with the Cowboys as a backup quarterback, will be a first-time NFL quarterbacks coach after coaching mostly at the high school level. Marc Colombo, 40, was named offensive line coach after taking over the job on an interim basis midway through the 2018 season.

Garrett directed the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2018 with a 10-6 record as they became the first team in franchise history to open a season with a 3-5 mark and make the playoffs. He has a 77-59 regular-season record and a 3-3 playoff record with the Cowboys never advancing past the divisional round of the postseason.

After the season ended, Garrett said there had been no conversations with his agent, David Dunn, and the team on a new deal.

This would not be the first time Jones has made Garrett coach out the final year of his deal. After three straight 8-8 finishes from 2011 to '13, Garrett entered the final year of his contract needing to make the playoffs to earn a new deal.

The Cowboys went 12-4, won the NFC East, won a wild-card game and saw their chances of winning at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers derailed when Dez Bryant's fourth-down catch at the goal line was overturned by replay.

Less than a week after that loss, Garrett signed a five-year, $30 million contract.